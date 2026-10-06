Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Application And Region, 2026-2034 EV Demand And Supply Diversification Drive 13.21% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Application and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico rare earth elements market reached USD 169.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 547.4 Million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21% during 2026-2034. Growth is supported by foreign investment, government incentives, increasing demand from clean energy and electric vehicle industries, and global efforts to establish critical mineral supply chains beyond China. These factors are strengthening Mexico's position as an emerging center for rare earth sourcing and advanced manufacturing.

Supply Chain Diversification and Geopolitical Developments

The need to diversify global rare earth elements supply chains is a major factor influencing the Mexico rare earth elements market. China remains the leading global supplier, accounting for more than 80% of rare earth production. However, trade tensions between China and Western economies - particularly the United States - have highlighted the risks associated with concentrated sourcing.

Governments and manufacturers are consequently pursuing alternative supplies of critical minerals. Mexico offers extensive undeveloped mineral resources, geographic proximity to major North American markets, and access to established industrial infrastructure. Its location can reduce transportation costs, delivery times, and logistical exposure compared with longer supply routes from Asia.

Strategic partnerships and bilateral initiatives are also encouraging foreign direct investment in Mexico's mining and processing industries. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), together with broader North American critical minerals strategies, supports closer regional cooperation. These developments are creating opportunities across mineral exploration, extraction, refining, component production, and related technology services.

Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, and Advanced Manufacturing

Expansion in clean energy and high-tech manufacturing is increasing domestic demand for rare earth elements in Mexico. Neodymium, dysprosium, and praseodymium are widely used in permanent magnets, electric vehicle systems, wind turbines, advanced electronics, and energy-efficient technologies.

Mexico is developing into an important manufacturing location for green technologies and high-value electronic products. Government incentives, investment in sustainable infrastructure, and growing consumer demand are accelerating this transition. The automotive industry, historically focused on internal combustion engine production, is increasing its commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing.

Major automakers, including General Motors and BMW, are investing in EV production facilities in northern and central Mexico. These investments are expected to strengthen demand for REE-based magnets, batteries, motors, and electronic components. At the same time, renewable energy development, particularly in wind and solar power, is supporting demand for materials used in electricity generation, storage, and grid infrastructure.

Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Segmentation

The market report analyzes application trends and provides forecasts for 2026-2034. Key application categories include:



Magnets

NiMH batteries

Auto catalysts

Diesel engines

Fluid cracking catalyst

Phosphors

Glass

Polishing powders Others

Magnets represent a strategically important application due to their use in electric motors, wind turbines, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and defense technologies. Additional demand comes from automotive catalysts, battery systems, glass production, surface polishing, and specialized industrial processes.

Regional Market Analysis

The Mexico rare earth elements market is assessed across the following regions:



Northern Mexico

Central Mexico

Southern Mexico Others

Northern and central Mexico benefit from established automotive, electronics, logistics, and export manufacturing networks. Southern Mexico also offers potential through mineral exploration and infrastructure development. The report evaluates regional demand patterns, investment activity, industrial capacity, and growth prospects across these markets.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis examines market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, operational capabilities, and company performance. It also includes a competitive dashboard, company evaluation quadrant, and detailed profiles of major participants. The assessment identifies opportunities for mining companies, processors, technology providers, component manufacturers, and investors seeking exposure to Mexico's expanding critical minerals sector.

Key Questions Addressed



How has the Mexico rare earth elements market performed, and what is its outlook through 2034?

How is the market segmented by application?

What are the principal stages of the industry value chain?

Which factors are driving market growth, and what challenges could affect expansion?

How is the market structured, and which companies hold notable positions? What is the current level of competition in the Mexico rare earth elements industry?

Key Attributes:

