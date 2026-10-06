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Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Application And Region, 2026-2034 EV Demand And Supply Diversification Drive 13.21% CAGR


2026-10-06 12:02:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foreign investment, government incentives, nearshoring, and clean energy and EV demand position Mexico as an emerging rare earth supply and manufacturing hub.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Application and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico rare earth elements market reached USD 169.6 Million in 2025 and is projected to attain USD 547.4 Million by 2034. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.21% during 2026-2034. Growth is supported by foreign investment, government incentives, increasing demand from clean energy and electric vehicle industries, and global efforts to establish critical mineral supply chains beyond China. These factors are strengthening Mexico's position as an emerging center for rare earth sourcing and advanced manufacturing.

Supply Chain Diversification and Geopolitical Developments

The need to diversify global rare earth elements supply chains is a major factor influencing the Mexico rare earth elements market. China remains the leading global supplier, accounting for more than 80% of rare earth production. However, trade tensions between China and Western economies - particularly the United States - have highlighted the risks associated with concentrated sourcing.

Governments and manufacturers are consequently pursuing alternative supplies of critical minerals. Mexico offers extensive undeveloped mineral resources, geographic proximity to major North American markets, and access to established industrial infrastructure. Its location can reduce transportation costs, delivery times, and logistical exposure compared with longer supply routes from Asia.

Strategic partnerships and bilateral initiatives are also encouraging foreign direct investment in Mexico's mining and processing industries. The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), together with broader North American critical minerals strategies, supports closer regional cooperation. These developments are creating opportunities across mineral exploration, extraction, refining, component production, and related technology services.

Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, and Advanced Manufacturing

Expansion in clean energy and high-tech manufacturing is increasing domestic demand for rare earth elements in Mexico. Neodymium, dysprosium, and praseodymium are widely used in permanent magnets, electric vehicle systems, wind turbines, advanced electronics, and energy-efficient technologies.

Mexico is developing into an important manufacturing location for green technologies and high-value electronic products. Government incentives, investment in sustainable infrastructure, and growing consumer demand are accelerating this transition. The automotive industry, historically focused on internal combustion engine production, is increasing its commitment to electric vehicle manufacturing.

Major automakers, including General Motors and BMW, are investing in EV production facilities in northern and central Mexico. These investments are expected to strengthen demand for REE-based magnets, batteries, motors, and electronic components. At the same time, renewable energy development, particularly in wind and solar power, is supporting demand for materials used in electricity generation, storage, and grid infrastructure.

Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Segmentation

The market report analyzes application trends and provides forecasts for 2026-2034. Key application categories include:

  • Magnets
  • NiMH batteries
  • Auto catalysts
  • Diesel engines
  • Fluid cracking catalyst
  • Phosphors
  • Glass
  • Polishing powders
  • Others

Magnets represent a strategically important application due to their use in electric motors, wind turbines, consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and defense technologies. Additional demand comes from automotive catalysts, battery systems, glass production, surface polishing, and specialized industrial processes.

Regional Market Analysis

The Mexico rare earth elements market is assessed across the following regions:

  • Northern Mexico
  • Central Mexico
  • Southern Mexico
  • Others

Northern and central Mexico benefit from established automotive, electronics, logistics, and export manufacturing networks. Southern Mexico also offers potential through mineral exploration and infrastructure development. The report evaluates regional demand patterns, investment activity, industrial capacity, and growth prospects across these markets.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis examines market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, operational capabilities, and company performance. It also includes a competitive dashboard, company evaluation quadrant, and detailed profiles of major participants. The assessment identifies opportunities for mining companies, processors, technology providers, component manufacturers, and investors seeking exposure to Mexico's expanding critical minerals sector.

Key Questions Addressed

  • How has the Mexico rare earth elements market performed, and what is its outlook through 2034?
  • How is the market segmented by application?
  • What are the principal stages of the industry value chain?
  • Which factors are driving market growth, and what challenges could affect expansion?
  • How is the market structured, and which companies hold notable positions?
  • What is the current level of competition in the Mexico rare earth elements industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 118
Forecast Period 2025 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $169.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $547.4 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2%
Regions Covered Mexico


Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Breakup by Application
6.1 Magnets
6.2 NiMH Batteries
6.3 Auto Catalysts
6.4 Diesel Engines
6.5 Fluid Cracking Catalyst
6.6 Phosphers
6.7 Glass
6.8 Polishing Powders
6.9 Others
6.10 Application Analysis Framework
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.10.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Breakup by Region
7.1 Northern Mexico
7.2 Central Mexico
7.3 Southern Mexico
7.4 Others
7.5 Regional Analysis Framework
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.5.3 Market Breakup by Application
7.5.4 Key Players
7.5.5 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Structure
8.3 Market Player Positioning
8.4 Top Winning Strategies
8.5 Competitive Dashboard
8.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
9 Profiles of Key Players
9.1 Business Overview
9.2 Services Offered
9.3 Business Strategies
9.4 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Major News and Events
10 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Industry Analysis
10.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Drivers
10.1.3 Restraints
10.1.4 Opportunities
10.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.2.4 Degree of Competition
10.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
10.3 Value Chain Analysis
11 Appendix
For more information about this report visit

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