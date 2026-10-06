Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast By Application And Region, 2026-2034 EV Demand And Supply Diversification Drive 13.21% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$169.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$547.4 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Mexico
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Industry Trends
4.4 Competitive Intelligence
5 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market Landscape
5.1 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
5.2 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
6 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Breakup by Application
6.1 Magnets
6.2 NiMH Batteries
6.3 Auto Catalysts
6.4 Diesel Engines
6.5 Fluid Cracking Catalyst
6.6 Phosphers
6.7 Glass
6.8 Polishing Powders
6.9 Others
6.10 Application Analysis Framework
6.10.1 Overview
6.10.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
6.10.3 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
7 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Breakup by Region
7.1 Northern Mexico
7.2 Central Mexico
7.3 Southern Mexico
7.4 Others
7.5 Regional Analysis Framework
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Historical and Current Market Trends (2020-2025)
7.5.3 Market Breakup by Application
7.5.4 Key Players
7.5.5 Market Forecast (2026-2034)
8 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Structure
8.3 Market Player Positioning
8.4 Top Winning Strategies
8.5 Competitive Dashboard
8.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
9 Profiles of Key Players
9.1 Business Overview
9.2 Services Offered
9.3 Business Strategies
9.4 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Major News and Events
10 Mexico Rare Earth Elements Market - Industry Analysis
10.1 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities
10.1.1 Overview
10.1.2 Drivers
10.1.3 Restraints
10.1.4 Opportunities
10.2 Porters Five Forces Analysis
10.2.1 Overview
10.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.2.4 Degree of Competition
10.2.5 Threat of New Entrants
10.2.6 Threat of Substitutes
10.3 Value Chain Analysis
11 Appendix
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