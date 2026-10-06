Mel Pine's From Pain To Peace Audiobook Now Available At Major Online Retailers

Audiobook Cover

Mel Pine

Spiritual memoir narrated by the author's own voice clone, joined by an ensemble of automated voice actors, reaches Audible, Spotify, Google Play, and Chirp

- Frank Rogers Jr, Author, "Cradled in the Arms of Compassion"HAMILTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Mel Harkrader Pine announced today that the audiobook edition of his spiritual memoir, "From Pain to Peace: How Trauma and Tragedy Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom," is now on sale at a wide range of online retailers, including Audible, Spotify, Google Play, and Chirp.The audiobook is narrated by Pine's own voice clone, joined by an assortment of automated voice actors who give life to the book's many characters and quoted figures. The production was built for sound quality first, so that the listening experience carries the emotional weight of the story."I wanted listening to my memoir to feel like listening to a novel, so I used the Descript text-to-voice app because its 'actors' did the best job of carrying the emotional tone," said Pine."From Pain to Peace" traces Pine's life through repeated devastating sudden losses-a father dead when he was 11, a beloved mentor stabbed to death, an uncle and aunt murdered by his own cousin, a sister and brother-in-law killed in a car crash, a son killed in a skateboarding accident, surviving a fatal terrorist bombing and deadly riot. "I wouldn't have chosen to live through all of that, but I gained wisdom and compassion from every trauma," Pine said. The audiobook brings that journey to listeners in the author's own voice.Alternating between memoir chapters and“Spiritual Interludes,” Pine weaves spiritual teachings with hard-won life lessons, showing how concepts like impermanence, equanimity, and self-compassion become practical tools for healing. "The first step was compassion for myself," Pine explained. "That naturally grew into compassion for others, helped along by my Buddhist practice.""The trauma Mel has experienced is acutely painful," said Frank Rogers Jr., professor of spiritual formation at the Claremont School of Theology and author of "Cradled in the Arms of Compassion.”"It is a morass of sludge enough to soil a soul interminably. And yet, out of the mud, the lotus blossoms. This book is Mel Pine's lotus blossom."Paperback and eBook versions of the book were published by Prospecta Press on September 15 and are available via retail outlets worldwide.Distribution to libraries takes longer than retail, but listeners and readers can request the audiobook, eBook, or paperback through their local library.Publication Details:Title: From Pain to Peace: How Trauma and Tragedy Teach Us Compassion and WisdomAuthor: Mel Harkrader PineAudiobook Retail ISBN: 9781972675021Audiobook Library ISBN: 9798182659307Amazon ASIN: B0GSBJ3D21Available at: Audible, Spotify, Google Play, Chirp, and other online retailersPaperback ISBN: 9781632261786eBook ISBN: 9781632261793About the AuthorMel Pine is the author of "From Pain to Peace: How Trauma and Tragedy Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom" and writes the Substack "From the Pure Land," exploring Buddhism, AI, and the human frontier. His work translates contemplative wisdom into plain, practical language for modern readers. He lives in Virginia.Media ContactMel Pine,..., +1 571-329-6530

Mel Pine

Mel Pine-Author

+1 571-329-6530

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Mel Pine's From Pain to Peace Audiobook Now Available at Major Online Retailers News Provided By Mel Pine-Author October 06, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Social Media



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