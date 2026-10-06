Lasbury Security & Fire Highlights Changing Fire Risks During Fire Prevention Week 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fire Prevention Week's safe-charging focus highlights how fire and life-safety planning should evolve as devices inside homes and workplaces change.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Fire Prevention Week takes place October 4–10, Lasbury Security & Fire is encouraging property owners and facility teams to consider how everyday rechargeable devices fit into broader fire and life-safety planning.The 2026 Fire Prevention Week theme,“Charge Into Fire Safety: Safe Charging Is a Superpower,” focuses on charging habits that can help reduce the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Lithium-ion batteries are now common in phones, laptops, cordless tools, e-bikes, battery-powered equipment and other devices used at home and at work.The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) advises consumers to use the cord and charger supplied with a device or approved by its manufacturer; charge on a hard, flat surface; and unplug a device when it is fully charged. NFPA also advises stopping use if a device becomes very hot, swells, smells unusual, leaks, smokes, or makes popping or hissing sounds. Larger items such as e-bikes, scooters and power tools should be charged outside when possible and should not block exits.These recommendations address charging behavior, but they also point to a larger planning question: whether a property's fire and life-safety measures reflect the technologies being brought into it. A home office, maintenance shop, warehouse, school, medical office or commercial facility can have charging equipment in areas that were not originally planned for those uses.“Fire prevention changes as the way people live and work changes,” said Zachary Lasbury, Owner of Lasbury Security & Fire.“Safe charging practices are an important first step. Property owners should also understand how their detection, notification, maintenance and emergency-planning practices support the spaces where technology is actually being used.”For residential properties, that can mean keeping charging activity clear of exits, following device instructions and recognizing signs that a battery or charger should no longer be used. For commercial facilities, it can also mean reviewing whether charging locations, housekeeping practices, fire alarm systems, inspection routines and employee procedures are appropriate for the property's current operations.Lasbury Security & Fire works with commercial clients on fire alarm systems, monitoring, testing, maintenance and related low-voltage systems. The company also provides residential security, smart-home technology and lighting solutions. Its role in Fire Prevention Week is to encourage a broader, practical conversation about how fire protection and life-safety planning keep pace with changing property use.More information on the 2026 Fire Prevention Week campaign and safe-charging guidance is available from the National Fire Protection Association.About Lasbury Security & FireLasbury Security & Fire provides security, fire protection, connectivity and related low-voltage solutions for commercial and residential clients. The company serves St. Louis and Lake of the Ozarks with commercial fire alarm, security, surveillance, access and communication systems, along with residential security, smart-home technology and lighting solutions. Learn more at lasburysecurityfire.

Zachary Lasbury

Lasbury Security & Fire

+1 314-252-0105

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lasbury Security & Fire Highlights Changing Fire Risks During Fire Prevention Week 2026 News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 06, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.