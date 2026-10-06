Lasbury Security & Fire Encourages Missouri Property Owners To Review Security As Daylight Hours Shorten

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fall provides an opportunity for homes and businesses to evaluate exterior lighting, surveillance coverage and access points before winter.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As daylight hours shorten in October, Lasbury Security & Fire is encouraging Missouri homeowners, property managers and business leaders to review how their properties function after dark, including exterior lighting, surveillance coverage and access practices.The change in seasonal daylight does not mean every property needs a new system. It does create a practical opportunity to look at entrances, walkways, parking areas, exterior gathering spaces and other locations that may now see more regular use in low-light conditions.A useful review starts with visibility. Property owners can ask whether lighting supports the way people move through entrances, sidewalks, driveways and exterior work areas after dark. They can also consider whether lights create excessive glare or uneven coverage that makes it harder to see clearly.Surveillance is another consideration. Cameras can provide more useful information when they are positioned for the area they are intended to observe and when nighttime lighting supports a clear image. A seasonal review can identify cameras that are obstructed, poorly aimed, affected by new landscaping or positioned where backlighting reduces visibility.Access points merit similar attention. Homes and businesses can assess which doors, gates and entries need to be illuminated, observed or controlled, and whether current access routines still match how occupants, visitors, deliveries and vendors use the property. For commercial facilities, this can include reviewing key cards, fobs, mobile credentials, door hardware and visitor procedures as appropriate for the location.“Earlier darkness gives property owners a different view of the spaces they use every day,” said Zachary Lasbury, Owner of Lasbury Security & Fire.“A fall review is a practical way to see whether lighting, cameras and access practices still match how people enter, exit and move around a property. The goal is to identify what is working, what needs attention and where systems should work together more effectively.”Lasbury Security & Fire advises against treating lighting, cameras, access control and intrusion detection as unrelated pieces of equipment. Coordinated planning can help property owners understand how visibility, observation and access fit their operations without assuming that every seasonal review requires a full replacement.For homes, that may involve outdoor lighting, surveillance cameras and connected security technology. For businesses and other commercial properties, Lasbury provides professionally designed fire alarm, security, surveillance, access, communication and network solutions. The company also offers outdoor lighting designed to support visibility, security and the way a property is used after dark.More information about Lasbury Security & Fire's commercial systems is available. Information about the company's lighting solutions is available.About Lasbury Security & FireLasbury Security & Fire provides security, fire protection, connectivity and related low-voltage solutions for commercial and residential clients. The company serves St. Louis and Lake of the Ozarks with commercial fire alarm, security, surveillance, access and communication systems, along with residential security, smart-home technology and lighting solutions. Learn more at lasburysecurityfire.

Zachary Lasbury

Lasbury Security & Fire

+1 314-252-0105

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Lasbury Security & Fire Encourages Missouri Property Owners to Review Security as Daylight Hours Shorten News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 06, 2026, 15:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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