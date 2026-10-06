Wavemakers Women & Music Introduces The Remedy: Candid Conversations And Creative Tools For Women 40+

Wavemakers Women and Music - The Remedy learning series

A new learning series that helps women 40+ navigate change, rediscover possibility and move forward

- Wendy Colonna, Wavemakers Culture Keeper

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wavemakers Women & Music, the global community and cultural platform empowering women 40+ in music, the creative industries and entrepreneurship, has launched The Remedy - Resourcing the Whole Woman One Conversation at a Time, a new weekly live learning experience designed to inform, inspire and empower women through every stage of life and career.

Launched in August 2026, The Remedy is a Wavemakers learning series co-hosted and produced by Wendy Colonna, Wavemakers Culture Keeper and Founder of LyricultureTM, and Liz Deering, Wavemakers Community Architect and Founder of Impact Haven. The series brings members of the Wavemakers community together for candid conversations and practical workshops exploring the challenges, transitions and opportunities women encounter in their 40s and beyond.

Each episode pairs a 30- to 40-minute conversation with a 20-minute workshop, offering participants fresh perspectives, practical tools and the opportunity to explore a specific life or career challenge and develop a personalized action plan for moving forward. Featuring Wavemakers community members from a range of industries, The Remedy draws on diverse expertise, lived experience and personal perspectives to address the realities of change, growth and reinvention.

"We believe that in a community like Wavemakers we are all one conversation away from the person who has the wisdom, expertise or experience we are looking for," says Colonna.

Recent episodes have featured:

Amy Temperley, Founder & CEO of Aging is Cool - unpacking the ever-shifting relationship between identity, creativity and vitality in the years ahead.

Noel Balasingham, Founder of Conscious Grace Therapy - exploring how to embrace and manage the“good and bad parts” of ourselves to live more fully and freely from the heart.

Ben Ikwuagwu, Co-Founder of Soundcheck Live - sharing how artists can step out from behind the scenes, build sustainable enterprises and take ownership of their futures.

Jane Estes, Co-Founder of Lark & Owl Booksellers - exploring the unsung value of third spaces in our communities.

Upcoming episodes will tackle everything from navigating major life transitions and unlocking greater potential as a singer or speaker to managing the pressure of multiple roles and finding calm amid the demands of caregiving, work and everyday life.

Upcoming episodes of The Remedy include:

October 7 - Bitsy Hamilton,“What We Move Towards”

A life coach with more than 20 years of experience as an advisor, educator and coach, Hamilton explores how the things we move toward can shape our lives and future.

October 21 - Beatrice Kimmel,“What Makes You Newsworthy”

Founder and President of EMPKT Media Inc., with over 20 years of experience in public relations, Kimmel shares insights into what makes a person, business or story compelling to the media - and how to turn your experience into a story worth telling.

October 28 - Merrily Garrett,“Accessing Your Authentic Voice”

Founder of Austin Vocal Coach, Garrett explores how singers and speakers can connect with their authentic voices and elevate their artistry.

November 4 - Laura Ramos James,“The Juggling Act”

One of Texas' most recognized women attorneys, James examines the pressure women carry across the many roles they hold - and the expectations that come with them.

November 11 - Kristen Miciotto,“Reclaiming Your Calm”

Founder of Whole Heart Counseling, Miciotto offers perspective on reclaiming calm while navigating caregiving, work and the many demands of life.

The Remedy broadcasts live every Wednesday from 2:00–3:30 p.m. Central Time exclusively at WavemakersWomen/Remedy. All live episodes are free and open to the public.

Live streaming of each episode is available to the public at no cost. Replays of past episodes are available exclusively to Wavemakers Circle members. Membership is free to join with the option to upgrade for additional benefits. Ready to join the community? Visit WavemakersWomen and click“Join the Community.”

For upcoming episodes, speaker information and additional topics, visit WavemakersWomen/Remedy.

ABOUT WAVEMAKERS WOMEN & MUSIC

Wavemakers is where women 40+ in music, business, and creative leadership gather to rise together. Our mission is to amplify the wisdom of women 40+ - making their power impossible to ignore. We are a community, an ecosystem, and a marketplace - where artists, founders, healers, creatives, and aligned brands find each other, build together, and create a collaborative feminine economy like no other.

Beatrice Kimmel

EMPKT Media Inc.

+1 917-848-0919

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Wavemakers Women & Music Introduces The Remedy: Candid Conversations and Creative Tools for Women 40+ News Provided By EMPKT Media Inc. October 06, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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