Artsnys Kicks Off The 2026 Empire Arts Summit At The Egg In Albany October 14-15

Empire Arts Summit 2026

2026 Guest Speakers Michael J. Bobbitt, Erika Mallin & Yancy Strickler

Prominent Artists & Industry Thought Leaders to Assemble for an Exciting & Educational Summit

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Empire Arts Summit is the premier gathering of New York's arts and cultural leaders, policymakers, and creative workers and this year is taking place from October 14 to 15, 2026. This year's Summit themed,“Arts at the Heart of Healthy Communities,” will focus on the role of the arts in building healthy communities. All-star guest speakers for this 2026 Summit will include Ms. Erika Mallin, Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA), Mr. Michael J. Bobbitt, President & CEO, OPERA America, and Co-Founder of Kickstarter and Metalabel, entrepreneur and multiple-books author, Mr. Yancy Strickler.

Sessions and conversations this year will explore topics including health and well-being, local economies, belonging, cultural preservation, and civic participation. The Summit puts arts and health at the center of the conversation and explores how creativity strengthens community wellbeing, and how the arts and public health sectors can build stronger partnerships across New York.

“Every year, the Summit reminds me how much talent and commitment there is in New York State's creative community,” said Elizabeth Lane, Executive Director of ArtsNYS.“The Summit brings together artists and cultural leaders from across the state to tackle real and universal challenges such as community health and wellness to the loneliness epidemic to local economies by using arts, culture, and creativity as our tools. We can't wait to see what comes out of these two days.”

Beginning on the evening of Tuesday, October 13th with a Welcome and Networking Cocktail Hour at The Hollow Bar and Kitchen at 79 North Pearl Street in Albany, the 2026 ArtsNYS Empire Arts Summit will be underway. Following the Cocktail Hour, the next morning beginning at 8:00am at The Egg on Empire State Plaza in Downtown Albany, the Summit will officially begin with a breakfast, then follow with an opening plenary and a breakout into workshops at 9:00AM.

Finally, prior to the Networking Reception at The Albany Institute of History and Art from 6-8 pm, there will be a final session of the day called“Listen, Tell Decide”, being presented by Mr. Sergei Burbank, Literary Manager / Resident Playwright of the Quick Silver Theater Company, plus Nikki Ronan, Principal Consultant of City of Light Creative & Consulting, Tanya Roy, Storyteller, Professional Developer & Owner of Third Places.

Following breakfast on Thursday, October 15 at 10 am, the morning Workshop Breakout sessions will begin with“Art in the Places We Share” with a number of key presenters. The session will include José Tutiven, Founder/CEO of Colored Colors, Shasti O'Leary-Soudant, Assistant Professor of Design and Professional Practice at Buffalo State University, Judith Modrak, Public Artist / Arts Teacher, and Trenton Price, Executive Director of the Salvadori Center.

The morning will also include the“NYS Creative Economy Plan Presentation” by Mauricio Delfin, Co-Director of the Culture and Arts Policy Institute & UNESCO; Martikah Williams, Performing Artist, Writer/Director, Founder and Builder; and Voices for Creative New York (VCNY).

The final session of the Summit will be titled“The Human Work,” and it will include Michelle Dinsmore, Partner/Creative Strategist from Overit; Tony Mazzocchi, President & CEO at the Kaufman Music Center; and Founder and Creative Director of Designed to Conquer, Dre Steinberg.

The Closing Plenary will be from 11:30 am to 12 noon.

Registration is currently open. ArtsNYS members may register for $150, while general registration is $200; registration covers summit programming, meals, and the Wednesday evening reception. ArtsNYS members receive a $50 discount on general registration.

The Empire Arts Summit is an opportunity for New York's creative sector to come together around a shared question: How can the arts help build healthier, more connected, and more vibrant communities? For registration and additional information, visit artsnys/home/empire-arts-summit/.

About ArtsNYS

ArtsNYS is a statewide organization dedicated to advancing and supporting New York's arts and cultural sector. Through advocacy, professional development, networking, and resources, ArtsNYS works to strengthen the creative ecosystem and elevate the arts' role in communities throughout New York State.

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ArtsNYS Kicks Off the 2026 Empire Arts Summit at The Egg in Albany October 14-15 News Provided By Events To Remember October 06, 2026, 15:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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