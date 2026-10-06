New North, Semper Forward Partner On $425K WEDC Talent Recruitment Grant

New North is a regional partnership helping Northeast Wisconsin attract the talent it needs, and showcasing the 18 counties ready to welcome it.

Semper Forward is a national network helping the military community find their next mission, and elevating employers ready to be part of it

Rebecca Deschane, Vice President of Talent Development at New North

Jen Griffis, Operations Manager at Semper Forward

Supports expansion of New North Hires Heroes initiative to attract transitioning service members.

- Jen Griffis, Operations Manager, Semper Forward, a Division of FastportGREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New North Inc., the regional economic development corporation serving the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, has been awarded $425,000 through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Talent Recruitment Grant program to expand New North Hires Heroes. The initiative helps transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses connect with employment opportunities and communities in Wisconsin where they can build long-term roots.Through the New Mission. New North. initiative, eligible participants may receive a $5,000 relocation incentive after moving to one of eight Wisconsin counties: Shawano, Oconto, Brown, Outagamie, Waupaca, Menominee, Langlade or Marathon. The incentive is subject to grant requirements and approval.The goal of this grant is to attract 25 individuals or households to Northeast and North Central Wisconsin over the two-year grant period. The expansion is in collaboration with Central Command, Centergy's military talent attraction and relocation effort.The program is delivered in partnership with Semper Forward, a veteran-led military talent recruitment organization and longtime partner of New North. Semper Forward supports national outreach, screening, career coaching, relocation readiness and employer introductions.“Semper Forward is honored to work alongside New North to make Northeast Wisconsin a place where military families can land, stay and build a life.”, said Jen Griffis, Operations Manager, Semper Forward, a Division of Fastport.A dedicated website, along with a proprietary app, has been developed for this initiative. It lets service members explore options by prioritizing the factors important to them, then connects them with Semper Forward for initial steps. After being prescreened and vetted, applicants are sent the grant application from New North.More than 200,000 service members transition out of the military annually, offering an untapped talent pipeline. Roughly 100 military families have returned or moved to Northeast Wisconsin under the New North Hires Heroes initiative since it launched in November 2020. The WEDC Talent Recruitment Grant program supports the attraction of out-of-state talent to Wisconsin.Employers in the New North region who are interested in getting involved with the program can contact Rebecca Deschane, New North vice president of talent development, at....About New North Inc.New North Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit, regional economic development corporation fostering collaboration among private and public sector leaders throughout the 18 counties of Northeast Wisconsin, known as the New North region. The New North brand unites the region both internally and externally around talent development, brand promotion, and business development, signifying the collective economic power behind the 18 counties. The counties include Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago.About Semper Forward, a Division of FastportSemper Forward, a division of Fastport, connects educational institutions and employers with motivated talent through strategic outreach, recruitment campaigns, and workforce pipeline development solutions.###

Jeff Griffis

Semper Forward

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New North, Semper Forward partner on $425K WEDC Talent Recruitment Grant News Provided By Paradigm Digital Group October 06, 2026, 15:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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