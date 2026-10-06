TOPDON USA Wins 2026 PTEN Innovation Award For Topscan Master

TOPDON USA

TOPDON USA wins 2026 PTEN Innovation Award for the TopScan Master

PTEN is recognizing the TopScan Master for its integration of TopFix AI and its abiity to streamline diagnostic and repair processes for technicians

- Chad SchnitzFAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOPDON USA ( ), a leading provider of cutting-edge automotive diagnostic tools, technology, and software, has earned the coveted 2026 PTEN Innovation Award for the TopScan Master (products/topscan ), a pocket-sized bidirectional Bluetooth scan tool with industry-leading capabilities. PTEN is recognizing the TopScan Master for its integration of TopFix AI and its abiity to streamline diagnostic and repair processes for technicians by providing a virtual repair assistant.“It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts in bringing the benefits of AI to automotive diagnostics,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president at TOPDON USA.“The integration of our proprietary TopFix AI technology into the TopScan Master, as well as CarPal and our thermal imaging tools, was part of a software update we released earlier this year. The PTEN award validates our commitment to harnessing emerging technology in a practical tool that can help technicians diagnose vehicles with greater confidence.”The TopScan Master is a pocket-sized tool that turns smartphones into a full-function scan tool for over 120 global vehicle makes. Users simply plug it into the OBD2 port to access its pro-grade features, including reading and clearing fault codes, bidirectional control functions, AutoVIN vehicle recognition, performance testing, I/M Readiness, and DTC repair guide.TopFix AI was integrated into the TopScan Master in March 2026. It works by accessing a proprietary database containing vehicle maintenance and fault data including fault causes and symptoms, maintenance recommendations and procedures, circuit and component diagrams, case studies, and repair histories. It also understands and responds to diagnostic questions in over 100 languages using natural, conversational speech. Using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), TopFix AI finds the most relevant solutions to questions and generates clear, human-like responses, ensuring smarter and more precise fault-matching solutions.The TopScan Master is available through TOPDON's national distribution network.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Fairfield, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 600 patents and software copyrights company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit . Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.About PTENEvaluated by a panel of judges consisting of technicians and shop owners, the PTEN Innovation Awards recognizes the most innovative products introduced in the last year to the automotive aftermarket. These tools, introduced or significantly updated within the last year, are evaluated based on their ability to make vehicle diagnosis and repair easier and more efficient as well as make shops more productive.Winning submissions will be published in the October 2026 issues of PTEN and Professional Distributor. Those with the highest scores will be interviewed by a PTEN editor and featured in a monthly column in each issue of PTEN (one winner per issue).

Aaron Cook

TimePiece PR & Marketing

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TOPDON USA Wins 2026 PTEN Innovation Award for TopScan Master News Provided By TOPDON Technology USA, Inc. October 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail, Technology



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