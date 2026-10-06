Massage Therapy Services Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand

Massage Therapy Services Market

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The Business Research Company's Massage Therapy Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The massage therapy services market has been experiencing significant expansion recently, reflecting a growing recognition of the benefits of physical wellness and relaxation. As stress levels rise in urban environments and wellness centers multiply, this sector is poised for continued growth. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future opportunities shaping this field.

Expected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Massage Therapy Services Market

The massage therapy services market has witnessed robust growth in recent years and is projected to continue on this upward trend. The market is anticipated to grow from $20.59 billion in 2025 to $22.5 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This expansion during the past period can be linked to heightened awareness about physical health benefits, increasing urban stress, growth in spa and wellness facilities, rising demand for pain management therapies, and a stronger inclination toward traditional healing methods. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $32.38 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors driving this future growth include the wider integration of digital health platforms, a growing emphasis on corporate wellness programs, personalized therapy services, the expansion of home-based wellness offerings, and a surge in preventive healthcare interest. Emerging trends in the forecast period also highlight the use of AI-powered massage therapy personalization, mobile and on-demand booking applications, wearable health devices incorporated into therapy, corporate wellness massage initiatives, and a rising preference for holistic and preventative wellness approaches.

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Understanding Massage Therapy Services and Their Benefits

Massage therapy services involve hands-on techniques focused on manipulating muscles, soft tissues, and specific pressure points to foster relaxation, ease tension, and promote overall physical health. These therapies are delivered through established methods designed to enhance blood flow, alleviate muscle pain, and support recovery and relaxation throughout the body.

Primary Drivers Fueling Growth in the Massage Therapy Services Market

One of the main factors propelling the expansion of the massage therapy services market is the increasing prevalence of stress, anxiety, and lifestyle-related health issues. These conditions arise from prolonged psychological strain, sedentary habits, and unhealthy lifestyle choices that negatively affect mental and physical well-being. The rise in these disorders is largely attributed to escalating work pressures and extended working hours, which cut into time available for relaxation and self-care.

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Massage therapy helps address these challenges by promoting relaxation, improving circulation, and reducing muscle tightness, all of which contribute to better mental and physical health. For instance, data released in May 2024 by the American Psychological Association revealed that 43% of U.S. adults felt more anxious compared to the previous year, an increase from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022. The main causes of stress cited were economic concerns (77%), the 2024 U.S. election (73%), and gun violence (69%). Such trends emphasize the growing need for effective stress management solutions like massage therapy, which is a key growth driver for this market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global massage therapy services market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market moving forward. The global market analysis also covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the geographic distribution and potential growth areas in this sector.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Massage Therapy Services Market Industry Outlook Strengthens Amid Rising Global Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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