ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 2026 family travel landscape in Central Florida has been fundamentally restructured following the 2025 debut of Universal's Epic Universe, the first major U.S. theme park built in a quarter century, according to Comcast Corporation. As this new park upends the traditional Orlando hierarchy, families are abandoning the old model of remaining isolated on a single mega-resort property. Instead, the geographical center of gravity for a family vacation has shifted squarely toward the International Drive corridor, allowing travelers to bypass the single-park bubble and establish a more strategic base for their trips.This geographic shift reflects a broader change in how visitors navigate the region's expanding attractions. The 110-acre Epic Universe anchors a larger 750-acre development south of Sand Lake Road, creating a new epicenter that draws traffic away from legacy resorts, according to Florida Neighborhood Realty. By securing accommodations along International Drive, parents avoid the claustrophobia and premium pricing associated with being trapped inside a single resort ecosystem. This realignment allows families to move efficiently between Universal's multiple parks, local dining districts, and retail centers without relying on a closed-loop transit system.Recent behavioral data indicates that affordability and strategic access have become primary drivers for vacation planning. According to the 2025 U.S. Family Travel Survey published by the Family Travel Association and NYU SPS, 92 percent of parents plan to travel with their children in the coming year, with a significant majority citing affordability and transparent pricing as key priorities. Families now seek lodging options that function as a launchpad, providing immediate, friction-free access to major attractions while allowing them to escape the dense crowds just as easily at the end of the day.Four Points Orlando International Drive serves as a functional lodging base that supports these shifting travel requirements. Located directly on International Drive less than a mile from Universal Orlando Resort, the property places families in the crosshairs of this geographic shift. The hotel offers a complimentary shuttle to Universal's parks and avoids daily resort fees, allowing guests to hit the attractions and return quickly to a tropical outdoor pool and on-site dining at the Sunrise Cafe. With room configurations that include Double Queen setups and Family Studios equipped with sofa beds, kitchenettes, and wet bars, the property provides the necessary infrastructure for parents navigating Orlando's expanding theme parks on their own terms.###About Four Points Orlando International DriveFour Points Orlando International Drive is a high-rise hotel located at 5905 International Drive in Orlando, Florida. The room inventory includes King Bed and Double Queen Bed configurations, alongside Family Studios equipped with sofa beds, wet bars, and kitchenettes. On-site recreational amenities feature a tropical outdoor pool. The hotel provides dedicated meeting space for events, and guests have access to on-site dining at the Sunrise Cafe.Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. The Company continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit .

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Orlando Tourism Geography Shifts as Families Choose International Drive Over Traditional Theme Park Resorts News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics October 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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