San Francisco Realtor Identifies 5 Relocation Trends Shaping Where Buyers Are Moving In 2026

San Francisco Relocation Trends in 2026

Nona Ehyaei identifies five 2026 trends shaping how tech professionals relocating to San Francisco choose neighborhoods and homes.

- Nona Ehyaei, PhD, RealtorSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Francisco Realtor Nona Ehyaei is identifying five trends shaping decisions among technology and artificial intelligence professionals relocating to San Francisco in 2026.Nona works with buyers moving to San Francisco from cities including New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and Austin, as well as professionals joining major technology companies and AI startups.She says relocation buyers are increasingly focused on finding the right combination of commute, neighborhood, housing and lifestyle before beginning their home search.“People relocating to San Francisco are often making a career move and a major real estate decision at the same time,” Ehyaei said.“Understanding where they want to live before focusing on individual homes makes the entire process much more manageable.”1. Commute Is a Major Factor in Neighborhood SelectionWith many technology and AI companies concentrated in San Francisco, commute is one of the first considerations for professionals relocating to the city.Ehyaei says Noe Valley, Mission Dolores, Potrero Hill and Mission Bay frequently enter the conversation because they can provide residential living while maintaining access to major employment centers.“Where someone works and how often they need to be in the office can completely change the neighborhood search,” Ehyaei said.“Buyers want a manageable commute without sacrificing the lifestyle they want outside of work.”2. Noe Valley Continues to Draw Tech Relocation BuyersAmong the neighborhoods Ehyaei discusses with relocation clients, Noe Valley continues to generate particularly strong interest.The neighborhood offers single-family homes, residential streets, outdoor space and a walkable commercial corridor while remaining accessible to employment centers in San Francisco.“Noe Valley comes up constantly with the tech and AI buyers I work with,” Ehyaei said.“Many want a home office, outdoor space and a quieter street, but they also want restaurants nearby and a reasonable commute.”For professionals relocating from other major cities, that combination can provide an alternative to choosing between dense urban living and moving to the suburbs.3. Move-In-Ready Homes Are a PriorityEhyaei says many professionals relocating to San Francisco prefer homes requiring minimal immediate renovation.Buyers beginning demanding new positions often have little interest in managing a major construction project after moving across the country. Updated homes, dedicated office space, outdoor areas and functional layouts therefore frequently appear on relocation buyers' wish lists.“Time is extremely valuable to these buyers,” Ehyaei said.“Many would rather pay more for a home that works immediately than spend their first year in San Francisco managing a renovation.”4. Buyers Are Researching Neighborhoods Before ArrivingRelocation clients increasingly begin researching San Francisco before physically moving to the city.Ehyaei says this can be challenging because neighborhoods separated by only a few miles can differ significantly in housing stock, weather, walkability, parking, transit and overall character.Noe Valley, Mission Dolores, Mission Bay, Potrero Hill and Pacific Heights, for example, can all appeal to high-income professionals while providing very different living experiences.“When someone tells me they're relocating to San Francisco, I want to understand what they want everyday life to look like,” Ehyaei said.“Once we understand work location, commute, housing preferences and lifestyle, we can narrow the city to neighborhoods that make sense.”That process can begin remotely through neighborhood consultations, virtual property tours and video walkthroughs before buyers travel to San Francisco.5. Where Buyers Move From Influences What They WantEhyaei has also observed differences based on the city a relocation buyer is leaving.Buyers moving from New York to San Francisco often prioritize walkability, restaurants and neighborhood activity while seeking additional living or outdoor space.Those moving from Los Angeles to San Francisco may place greater emphasis on finding neighborhoods where restaurants, parks and everyday amenities can be reached on foot.Professionals moving from Seattle to San Francisco may be familiar with a technology-centered economy but encounter very different housing and neighborhood geography.Buyers moving from Austin to San Francisco often need to adjust expectations around home and lot size while weighing proximity to work against other lifestyle priorities.“Someone moving across San Francisco already understands the city,” Ehyaei said.“Someone relocating from across the country is learning the housing market, neighborhoods, commute and lifestyle at the same time. That requires a different approach.”Relocation Starts With Understanding San FranciscoEhyaei says buyers considering a move should begin learning San Francisco's neighborhoods before focusing heavily on individual properties.Her relocation work often starts before clients arrive in California, helping buyers evaluate neighborhoods based on work location, commute expectations, budget, housing preferences and lifestyle.“The question isn't simply whether someone wants to live in San Francisco,” Ehyaei said.“It's which part of San Francisco fits their life. Getting that decision right can make the rest of the relocation process much easier.”

Nona Ehyaei, PhD

Nona Ehyaei Real Estate

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San Francisco Realtor Identifies 5 Relocation Trends Shaping Where Buyers Are Moving in 2026 News Provided By Nona Ehyaei Real Estate October 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional



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