Donoghue Forlines Strategies Earn PSN Top Guns 1-Year & 3-Year Recognition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Three strategies ranked in the top 10 of their PSN universes for the 1-Year and/or 3-Year periods ended June 30, 2026

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Donoghue Forlines announces that three of its strategies, DF Tactical Momentum, DF Global Tactical Equity, and DF Global Tactical Growth, have been named to the PSN Top Guns list for Q2 2026, published by YCharts following its acquisition of Zephyr. Based on gross returns through June 30, 2026, DF Tactical Momentum ranked in the top 10 out of 929 strategies in the Large Cap Universe for the 1-Year and 3-Year periods. DF Global Tactical Equity ranked in the top 10 out of 468 strategies in the Global / Intl Balanced Universe for the 1-Year and 3-Year periods, and DF Global Tactical Growth ranked in the top 10 in the same universe for the 1-Year period. The list covers separately managed accounts (SMA), managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.DF Tactical Momentum is a rules-based separately managed account (SMA) that seeks moderately aggressive capital appreciation. It invests in large and mid-cap companies with strong price momentum and includes tactical overlays designed to shift toward a more defensive posture during severe market downturns.DF Global Tactical Equity seeks strong capital appreciation, investing primarily in equities with a tactical overlay designed to help preserve capital during periods of market stress.DF Global Tactical Growth invests globally across equities, fixed income, and alternatives, seeking greater capital appreciation than the firm's flagship DF Global Tactical Allocation portfolio.Q2 2026 PerformanceOver the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2026, the DF Tactical Momentum strategy returned 68.6% (gross) / 63.7% (net of 3%), and over the trailing 3 years it returned 37.5% (gross, annualized) / 33.5% (net of 3%, annualized), in both cases ranking among the top 10 of 929 strategies in the PSN Large Cap Universe. The DF Global Tactical Equity strategy returned 37.1% (gross) / 33.1% (net of 3%) over the trailing 12 months and 22.0% (gross, annualized) / 18.4% (net of 3%, annualized) over the trailing 3 years, and the DF Global Tactical Growth strategy returned 32.1% (gross) / 28.2% (net of 3%) over the trailing 12 months, each ranking among the top 10 of 468 strategies in the PSN Global / Intl Balanced Universe.About the PSN Top Guns RecognitionPSN Top Guns awards are granted across six proprietary performance categories and more than 75 universes, using PSN's proprietary screening methodology. All returns used for ranking are gross of fees. Donoghue Forlines strategies earned recognition in the following categories for periods ended June 30, 2026:DF Tactical Momentum - PSN Large Cap Universe (929 strategies)1-Year Category: 68.6% gross / 63.7% net of 3% return, top 10 out of 929 strategies3-Year Category: 37.5% gross / 33.5% net of 3% annualized return, top 10 out of 929 strategiesDF Global Tactical Equity - PSN Global / Intl Balanced Universe (468 strategies)1-Year Category: 37.1% gross / 33.1% net of 3% return, top 10 out of 468 strategies3-Year Category: 22.0% gross / 18.4% net of 3% annualized return, top 10 out of 468 strategiesDF Global Tactical Growth - PSN Global / Intl Balanced Universe (468 strategies)1-Year Category: 32.1% gross / 28.2% net of 3% return, top 10 out of 468 strategiesThe complete PSN Top Guns list and methodology are available at href="" rel="external nofollow" informai. To learn more about these strategies, visit DonoghueForlines.About Donoghue Forlines LLCDonoghue Forlines is an SEC-registered investment advisor founded in 1986. The firm manages rules-based, tactically-driven strategies for individual investors, corporations, and institutions, including retirement plans and trusts. Its investment approach is grounded in the belief that a static buy-and-hold posture is insufficient for clients who need to both grow and preserve wealth over time.About PSN / YChartsFor more than four decades, PSN has been a leading resource for investment professionals, with a database spanning more than 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and 21,000 products, including over 40 years of net and gross-of-fee return history.YCharts is an investment research and client engagement platform used by more than 15,000 financial professionals and recognized as the Investment Research market leader by Kitces research. Learn more at .Important DisclosuresIn August 2026, YCharts (as successor to Zephyr's PSN business) identified the DF Tactical Momentum, DF Global Tactical Equity, and DF Global Tactical Growth strategies as PSN Top Guns award recipients for the trailing 1-year and/or trailing 3-year periods ended June 30, 2026, as detailed above. This recognition is based on gross performance. A total of 929 strategies were included in the Large Cap Universe and 468 strategies in the Global / Intl Balanced Universe; 2,800 firms and 21,000 products are included across all 285 PSN universes. PSN Top Guns award criteria are determined each quarter; these strategies may receive a different award designation or no recognition in future periods. For the most current information, contact Donoghue Forlines at (800) 642-4276 or....All performance figures cited are gross of fees unless otherwise noted. Net of 3% returns are presented net of a hypothetical maximum fee of three percent (3%). Actual fees applicable to an individual investor's account will vary and no individual investor may incur a fee as high as 3%. Please consult your financial adviser for fees applicable to your account.Donoghue Forlines believes that any questionnaire or survey used by PSN in the preparation of third-party ratings is structured to make it equally easy for a participant to provide favorable and unfavorable responses and is not designed to produce any predetermined result. Donoghue Forlines has not compensated YCharts or PSN in connection with this third-party recognition. Donoghue Forlines is not affiliated with YCharts or PSN.Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal. The tactical overlays of the DF Tactical Momentum, DF Global Tactical Equity, and DF Global Tactical Growth strategies are designed to help manage downside risk but cannot eliminate it.

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Donoghue Forlines Strategies Earn PSN Top Guns 1-Year & 3-Year Recognition News Provided By Donoghue Forlines October 06, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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