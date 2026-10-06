Manipur CM Calls For People's Contribution To Viksit Bharat 2047

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 6 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday called upon the people of the state to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Chief Minister stated that peace, mutual trust and collective efforts are essential for Manipur to become an active participant in the country's development journey.

Khemchand Singh was speaking at the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan held at Yaorang Sabal Community Hall in Imphal.

Speaking on the public service of Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister highlighted his 25 years of public service, from serving as Chief Minister to becoming the Prime Minister of India. He said that India has emerged as one of the world's largest economies during this period.

The Chief Minister recalled that India was ranked 11th among the world's largest economies before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and said that under his leadership, India had risen to the fourth position among the world's largest economies.

The CM's reference was to the country's earlier rise to fourth place. Referring to the difficulties faced by Manipur following the ethnic conflict that began on May 3, 2023, Khemchand Singh said that the people and the government have endured significant collateral damage. He stated that the ethnic violence had also adversely affected the state's GST revenue, resulting in a decline of more than Rs 1,200 crore.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the difficulties faced by daily wage earners and other sections of society due to bandhs (shutdowns) and blockades. He said that a single day of bandh can cause an economic loss of around Rs 20–25 crore, with ordinary people and daily earners bearing much of the impact.

Appealing to the people and civil society organisations, Khemchand Singh urged all concerned not to resort to bandhs, stating that such disruptions adversely affect the livelihood of the common people and the overall economy of the State.

Speaking on the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi has set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by the time the country completes 100 years of Independence. He stressed that Manipur must also contribute to and benefit from this national development journey. The Chief Minister said that peace is essential for Manipur's development and emphasised the need to remove the trust deficit among different communities.

He called for greater mutual understanding, trust and cooperation among the communities so that the State can move forward on the path of development. The CM also advised the government officials present at the programme to take all necessary measures within their respective responsibilities for the welfare of the people and ensure that government schemes and services reach the intended beneficiaries effectively.

More than 30 service stalls and counters set up by various government departments were opened during the programme, providing people with access to government services, information and welfare schemes.

The programme was attended by the MLA of Patsoi Assembly Constituency, Sapam Kunjakeswor (Keba) Singh, Deputy Commissioner (Imphal West) Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, senior government officials, representatives of various departments, local representatives and a large number of people from the constituency.