Rahul Gandhi Defaming Constitutional Institutions Through False Narratives: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "defaming" India's constitutional institutions through "false narratives".

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said: "The manner in which the Congress party and its entire ecosystem spread lies across the country, specifically targeting constitutional institutions, has been exposed."

The BJP spokesperson recalled a social media post by LoP Gandhi in which the latter alleged that the Delhi Police had attempted to sexually harass a female journalist.

"Following the incident, the Delhi Police held a press conference revealing how the Congress had circulated a false and fabricated video. In reality, the video had been created using AI, by a content creator named Nadeem Ahmed. The Congress and its ecosystem attempted to propagate a fake narrative based on it-a deception that has now been exposed. Yet, Rahul Gandhi remains completely silent on this falsehood today," he said.

Bhandari also remarked that the Congress party's primary agenda is to "spread chaos in the country through false narratives".

"The sole agenda of the Congress and its ecosystem is to push a fake narrative via independent content creators, which Rahul Gandhi and the party's ecosystem then attempt to amplify round-the-clock through various social media accounts," he alleged.

Referring to the arrest of Nadeem Ahmed, Bhandari said: "Now that the person who created the fake video has been arrested, will Rahul Gandhi-who has fostered a false atmosphere in the country through misleading narratives-offer an explanation? Will the nation's intelligentsia ask him why he propagated lies that were subsequently exposed, and hold him accountable for them?"

The BJP leader claimed that Rahul Gandhi is not in politics to save the country's democracy, but rather to "bring his family back to power".

"Rahul Gandhi and his entire ecosystem are attempting to hijack Indian democracy through fake narratives-a fact the public is witnessing," he said.

Pradeep Bhandari asked why Rahul Gandhi did not delete his social media post after the video was revealed to be fake and AI-generated.

"Was the order to create the fake video issued by the Congress party's IT cell? Isn't this a grave injustice to the country's journalists who engage in responsible reporting on the ground and strive to bring the truth to light? Is the Congress ecosystem not attempting to discredit the 'fourth pillar' of democracy today by infiltrating various movements with its paid creators?" he asked.

Bhandari asked: "Is the Congress ecosystem not attempting to strike a blow against the country's constitutional institutions? Every individual who believes in this nation's democracy should ask Rahul Gandhi a fundamental question: why is it that when your lies are repeatedly exposed, yet you fail to offer any clarification?"