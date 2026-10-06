Ambalapuzha: Man Steals Gold Chain From Accident Victim Inside Auto! Read On

Ambalappuzha: Police arrested a man within hours for stealing a gold chain from a road accident victim. The victim was going to Vandanam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

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Ambalappuzha police arrested 34-year-old Ashkar. He stays at Choolaparambu house in Ward 9 of Punnapra South Panchayat. The accident took place around 9:30 PM on October 4 near the Vandanam Medical College Hospital. The accused hopped into the auto that was taking the injured man to the hospital. He snatched the gold chain from the victim's neck right after reaching the hospital and ran away.

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The victim gave a complaint at the Ambalappuzha police station. Police checked the technical evidence and found the accused. They caught him at Kuravanthodu junction after a dramatic chase.

The police team had Ambalappuzha Circle Inspector Vishnukumar, Sub Inspectors Jayesh Chandran, Vinod, and Ranjith. Senior Civil Police Officers Bijoy and Vinil, and Civil Police Officers Arun, Vijith, Thanseem, and Deepak were also in the team. Police confirmed that Ashkar is an accused in a previous drug case too.