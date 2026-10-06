TBLA Shareholder Alert: Taboola Ltd. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: A securities class action alleges Taboola.com Ltd. told investors in May 2026 that growth was accelerating, then disclosed in August 2026 that it was aggressively exiting low-quality publisher relationships, sending TBLA shares down 27.41% in a single session.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) securities of a pending securities class action brought on behalf of shareholders who acquired securities between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

TBLA closed at $3.84 on August 5, 2026, a one-day loss of $1.45 per share, or 27.41%, on unusually heavy volume, down from a Class Period high of $5.58 reached on July 9, 2026. Investors have until October 20, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

May 6, 2026 - The Quarter That Opened the Class Period

The filing states that Taboola reported first quarter revenues of $466.4 million and net income of $59.1 million, guided second quarter revenue to $492 million to $505 million, and raised its full year outlook to a midpoint of approximately $2,034 million. Management attributed the results to "advertiser success" and described accelerated growth, statements the complaint contends lacked a reasonable basis.

August 5, 2026 - The Guidance Reversal

Before the market opened, the Company reported second quarter revenue of $476.8 million, below the low end of its own guidance. Full year 2026 revenue guidance was cut by $91 million at the midpoint to $1,930 to $1,956 million, and full year gross profit guidance was reduced by $10 million at the midpoint to $605 to $615 million. On the earnings call, management said the Company had taken "a more aggressive approach in the second quarter by exiting publisher relationships that did not meet our standards for advertiser success," and cited a Google policy change that deprecated its "explore more" product.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures



May 6, 2026: Full year revenue outlook raised to an approximate $2,034 million midpoint

May 6, 2026: Form 10-Q carried "publisher relationships" as definite-lived intangible assets, which the complaint alleges were overstated

July 9, 2026: Shares closed at a Class Period high of $5.58

August 4, 2026: Class Period ends

August 5, 2026: Q2 revenue of $476.8 million reported against $492 to $505 million guidance August 5, 2026: Shares closed at $3.84, down $1.45 (27.41%)

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint contends that investors were told growth was accelerating in May while the conditions that later required aggressive publisher exits were allegedly already building." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TBLA Lawsuit

Q: What is the TBLA lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 20, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did TBLA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 27.41%, a decline of $1.45 per share, after the Company reported second quarter revenue below guidance, cut its full year 2026 outlook, and disclosed it was aggressively exiting low-quality publisher relationships. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the TBLA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Taboola.com Ltd. made materially false or misleading statements regarding an increase in low-quality publishers, the need to aggressively exit those relationships, and the value of its publisher relationships during the Class Period. When the guidance cut and publisher exits were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the TBLA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do TBLA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TBLA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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