New YMCA Youth Centre Is Now Open To Serve Young People In Fort Mcmurray

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MCMURRAY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young people in Fort McMurray are looking for a safe space to be themselves, meet new friends and find role models and mentors who can help them succeed. They now have a free place to do that with the opening of the new Youth Centre at the Eagle Ridge Community Centre YMCA, thanks to funding from Syncrude.

As the world's largest youth-serving organization, the YMCA is passionate about building resilient, confident, future-ready youth. In an annual study with Angus Reid Forum members, the YMCA has determined that 75% of young people do not feel connected to their community and are looking for a sense of belonging. Opening the Eagle Ridge Youth Centre is one way the YMCA of Northern Alberta is responding to this need.

“It's our hope that every young person who walks through these doors feels that they belong,” says Darryl McKenzie, Interim President & CEO of the YMCA of Northern Alberta.“We know that sometimes just a caring conversation, a supportive role model or even just a welcoming space can have a profound impact on a young person's life.”

The Youth Centre is holding a free Open House on October 7, 2026 from 4–7pm. Youth, parents and community members are welcome to see the new space, learn about its programming and enjoy interactive activities with YMCA staff.

Also available at the Eagle Ridge Youth Centre is the YMCA's successful Youth Transitions Program, newly expanded to Fort McMurray. This program helps young people in our communities build confidence, discover their strengths and navigate life's challenges. In YTP, youth workers deliver one-to-one mentoring, workshops and recreational opportunities to young people experiencing barriers to success.

The Eagle Ridge Youth Centre is open Monday–Friday from 2:45–5:15pm, excluding holidays and school breaks, and is located at 2-301 Sparrow Hawk Drive in Fort McMurray.



About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to igniting the potential in people since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness to delivering important community outreach programs, the YMCA works to strengthen communities in the Red Deer, Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie and Edmonton regions. For more information, visit ymcanab.ca.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Deanna Barker Director, Marketing & Communications YMCA of Northern Alberta 587-743-1068...