UNCY Shareholder Alert: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges Unicycive Therapeutics spent six months telling shareholders its OLC application was on track while never verifying, through its own inspection, that the manufacturer at the center of the FDA's prior rejection had fixed anything.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

UNCY closed at $7.70 on June 29, 2026. One session later, the stock fell $3.01, or 39.1%, to close at $4.69 on unusually heavy trading volume. Investors have until November 2, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

December 29, 2025: The Resubmission Announcement

Unicycive announced it had resubmitted its 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), stating the resubmission was based on "continued progress" by the original third-party manufacturing vendor in resolving FDA-cited deficiencies and "demonstrating inspection readiness." It is alleged that the Company had not inspected or audited that vendor's facility for current good manufacturing practices compliance, and therefore lacked a reasonable basis for those representations.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



January 29, 2026: The FDA accepted the resubmission as a Class II complete response and set a PDUFA target action date of June 29, 2026. The Company reported an unaudited cash position of $41.3 million with runway into 2027.

March 30, 2026: The FY2025 Form 10-K stated the December resubmission "was based on the progress made by the third-party manufacturing vendor responsible for the drug product."

May 12, 2026: The first quarter update described the FDA review as remaining "on track," with commercial readiness activities continuing ahead of a potential launch.

June 29, 2026: The PDUFA target action date arrived; the Company's shares had closed at a Class Period high of $8.56 on May 14, 2026. June 30, 2026: Before the market opened, the Company announced a second Complete Response Letter based on "the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies that were identified in the previous CRL issued in June 2025." The same release also disclosed that the FDA had "not yet conducted its inspection" of the vendor during the resubmission review, and that the filing had rested on Unicycive's "belief" of continued progress.

What the Chronology Allegedly Shows

As set forth in the complaint, at no point across the six-month review cycle did the Company disclose that its confidence rested on vendor representations rather than a verified inspection. The FY2025 Form 10-K warned that if the third party failed inspection again, the PDUFA target action date "will be extended by another 6-12 months."

"The sequence here, from a December resubmission described as based on vendor progress through a May update describing the review as on track, raises important questions about what the Company had actually verified before speaking to shareholders," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Timely and accurate disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets."

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UNCY Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the UNCY lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Unicycive Therapeutics made materially false or misleading statements regarding the compliance status of its third-party manufacturing vendor and the likelihood of timely FDA approval for OLC during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed a second Complete Response Letter citing the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in June 2025, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Unicycive Therapeutics allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from December 29, 2025 to June 29, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the UNCY class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UNCY shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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