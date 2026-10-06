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VINCI: Disclosure Of Transactions On Shares From September 28, 2026, To October 2, 2026


2026-10-06 11:47:57
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 6, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from September 28, 2026, to October 2, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 28, 2026 to October 2, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 28/09/2026 FR0000125486 600 111,3833 AQEU
VINCI 28/09/2026 FR0000125486 13 915 111,2674 CEUX
VINCI 28/09/2026 FR0000125486 950 111,3263 TQEX
VINCI 28/09/2026 FR0000125486 64 535 111,3893 XPAR
VINCI 29/09/2026 FR0000125486 18 137 107,9630 AQEU
VINCI 29/09/2026 FR0000125486 70 857 107,8984 CEUX
VINCI 29/09/2026 FR0000125486 11 706 107,8797 TQEX
VINCI 29/09/2026 FR0000125486 202 169 108,2235 XPAR
VINCI 30/09/2026 FR0000125486 14 132 106,8376 AQEU
VINCI 30/09/2026 FR0000125486 52 198 106,7483 CEUX
VINCI 30/09/2026 FR0000125486 9 717 106,7546 TQEX
VINCI 30/09/2026 FR0000125486 14 036 108,4392 XPAR
Vinci 01/10/2026 FR0000125486 75 000 105,4860 XPAR
VINCI 02/10/2026 FR0000125486 24 039 106,5693 XPAR
VINCI 02/10/2026 FR0000125486 12 871 106,5790 CEUX
VINCI 02/10/2026 FR0000125486 4 010 106,6675 AQEU
VINCI 02/10/2026 FR0000125486 2 480 106,5148 TQEX
TOTAL 591 352 107,9447

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 28-09-26 to 02-10-26

MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111769260



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