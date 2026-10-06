Brookbush Institute Publishes Updated Directory Of Continuing Education Approvals For Fitness And Rehab Professionals

Continuing Education Credits for Fitness and Rehab Pros -

Approved continuing education credits for personal trainers, physical therapists, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists & occupational therapists

- Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush InstituteNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Press Release for Article: Continuing Education Credits for Fitness and Rehab ProsRelated Article: Personal Trainer Certification Cost (2026): Full Price & FeesRelated Information: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) ProgramThe Brookbush Institute today published a full update of its directory of continuing education approvals, "Continuing Education Credits: Every Approval the Brookbush Institute Holds (2026)." The article lists more than 20 approvals for personal trainers, group fitness instructors, yoga teachers, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants, athletic trainers, chiropractors, massage therapists, and occupational therapists, with approvals in the United States, Canada, and Australia and portfolio-ready certificates for professionals in the United Kingdom. Every organization in the directory links to its continuing education page, and every profession links to the Institute's own page for that profession.The directory exists because continuing education approval is a patchwork. Licensing boards, professional associations, and certification companies each set their own rules, and many professions and countries have no single body that approves courses. The American Physical Therapy Association does not approve continuing education; state licensing boards do. Massage therapists are licensed state by state, but their continuing education is approved nationally. Chiropractors must check both PACE and their state board. Most professionals are left unsure which approvals matter and which organization approves the credits they need. The article is written to answer that question in one place.The update also answers a question the Institute now receives often: does passing an NCCA-accredited certification exam count for continuing education? The answer depends on the organization. The National Strength and Conditioning Association awards 2.0 CEUs by rule for passing a currently NCCA-accredited fitness certification exam. NASM, AFAA, and ACE accept outside education by petition. ISSA accepts certificates by submission for review. ACSM does not apply certifications earned from other organizations toward recertification, and the Board of Certification for athletic trainers awards CEUs for contact hours rather than exams. The article states each rule and links to its source."Our colleagues want high-quality education on health science, clinical practice, and performance. The approval system makes that harder than it should be," said Dr. Brent Brookbush, DPT, founder and CEO of the Brookbush Institute. "So we do the research, we hold the approvals, and we generate the certificate each profession needs the moment a course is finished. Every course counts toward continuing education and toward our certifications at the same time. Nobody should pay twice or do the work twice."A Brookbush Institute membership includes more than 200 courses, each 1 to 4 hours long, every certificate, and every approval in the directory, and is priced very affordably. Each course page lists the approvals that course carries. The Institute's Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification Program was granted accreditation by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) on September 22, 2026; the accreditation applies to the CPT Certification examination, which is open to anyone. No Brookbush Institute course or membership is required to sit for it, and the exam fee is separate from membership.The full directory is available at .About the Brookbush InstituteThe Brookbush Institute is an evidence-based education and certification company for fitness and rehabilitation professionals. Every course is built on a systematic review of the peer-reviewed research and delivered in short, modular lessons on desktop and mobile. A single monthly membership includes more than 200 courses, more than 500 videos of interventions, techniques, and exercises, four certificate and certification programs, and continuing education credits for personal trainers, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, occupational therapists, massage therapists, and other movement professionals. The Brookbush Institute CPT Certification examination is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies. Learn more at .Media ContactBrookbush Institute.../support

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

2012069665 ext.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brookbush Institute Publishes Updated Directory of Continuing Education Approvals for Fitness and Rehab Professionals News Provided By Brookbush Institute October 06, 2026, 15:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.