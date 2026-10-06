Vox Nutrition Sets Industry Benchmark With Rapid Lead Times And Record $15M On-Hand Inventory

Vox Nutrition

Inside Vox Nutrition's cGMP Manufacturing Facility: Technicians and high-speed automated equipment in action during Q3, driving record production volumes of over 332 million capsules and 5.6 million packaged bottles.

cGMP Compliance in Action: Automated bottling and counting assembly lines at Vox Nutrition ensure precise, contamination-free packaging for dietary supplements.

Vox Nutrition expands its strategic inventory reserve to $15M in finished goods, cutting private-label supplement lead times to two weeks for growing brands.

- Mark Bible, Vox Nutrition COOSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vox Nutrition, a premier private label supplement manufacturer specializing in high-speed fulfillment and fast turnaround times, announced today a major operational milestone in inventory readiness. To eliminate supply chain delays for growing brands, Vox has expanded its strategic reserve to hold over $15 million in finished goods in stock, on hand, and ready to ship, establishing the company as an industry leader in immediate market delivery.In an industry where supplement brands frequently face 8-to-12-week manufacturing delays, Vox Nutrition has redefined speed-to-market."In the fast-moving dietary supplement space, out-of-stock means lost revenue and diminished customer loyalty," said Mark Bible, COO at Vox Nutrition. 'We built our operational model to eliminate supply chain anxiety for our partners. Maintaining $15 million in ready-to-ship inventory allows our clients to capitalize on viral demand and scale without waiting weeks for production runs."Key Highlights of Vox Nutrition's Operational Advantage:-Immediate Stock Availability: Over $15,000,000 in finished goods staged across top-selling categories, including sports nutrition, weight management, daily vitamins, hair and beauty, and targeted specialty health.-High-Volume Storage: More than 200 million capsules stored in cGMP-compliant warehousing ready for dispatch.-Rapid Turnaround Times: Standard lead times reduced to 2 weeks for in-stock, private label, bottled capsules, ready for instant label application.-On-Demand Scalability: Direct-to-brand and fulfillment-ready capabilities engineered to prevent stockouts during high-demand marketing pushes.Vox Nutrition continues to expand its high-speed encapsulation, automated packaging, and in-house fulfillment capabilities out of its state-of-the-art West Jordan Utah facility to support both startups and enterprise supplement brands. For details on inventory and private labeling, visit .About Vox NutritionVox Nutrition is the premier nutraceutical private label manufacturer specializing in dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and wellness formulations in cGMP-certified facilities.

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Vox Nutrition Sets Industry Benchmark with Rapid Lead Times and Record $15M On-Hand Inventory News Provided By Parasol Group Inc October 06, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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