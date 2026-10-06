Roth Capital Expands North Carolina Industrial Portfolio With $3.05 Million Small-Bay Acquisition

Small Bay Industrial Raleigh - Roth Capital

Roth Capital

North Carolina commercial real estate investor acquires 18,000-square-foot, 13-unit small-bay industrial property in the Raleigh-Durham market

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roth Capital, a North Carolina-based commercial real estate investment firm focused on industrial, flex, retail and other value-add properties throughout the Carolinas, has acquired an approximately 18,000-square-foot, 13-unit small-bay industrial property in the Raleigh-Durham market for $3.05 million.The fully occupied property was sourced off market through a repeat transaction partner who provided Roth Capital an early opportunity to acquire the asset.The acquisition expands Roth Capital's portfolio of small-bay industrial and flex properties across North Carolina and South Carolina.“This property checks many of the boxes we look for in small-bay industrial,” said Jim Kittridge, Principal of Roth Capital.“It has an exceptional infill location surrounded by significant demographic growth, strong occupancy and a clear opportunity to create value over time as existing rents move toward market.”## Growing Small-Bay Industrial Portfolio in North CarolinaRoth Capital actively acquires small-bay industrial, flex space, warehouse and multi-tenant commercial properties throughout North Carolina, with a focus on the Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Triad and Western North Carolina markets.The firm typically targets commercial properties between $500,000 and $5 million, including:- Small-bay and multi-tenant industrial properties- Flex buildings and flex industrial parks- Contractor garages and service-industrial properties- Warehouses and light industrial buildings- Industrial properties with outdoor storage- Vacant or under-managed commercial properties- Value-add retail and multi-tenant commercial propertiesRoth Capital focuses particularly on properties where below-market rents, vacancy, deferred maintenance, inefficient management or physical improvements provide an opportunity to create long-term value.The firm's strategy includes both growing metropolitan areas and established secondary markets throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.## Off-Market Industrial Real Estate AcquisitionThe latest acquisition also highlights the role repeat relationships play in Roth Capital's sourcing strategy.The property was brought directly to Roth Capital by a party with whom the firm had previously completed a successful transaction. That relationship gave Roth Capital an opportunity to evaluate and negotiate the acquisition before the property was broadly marketed for sale.“Some of our best acquisitions come from brokers, owners and other real estate professionals we've successfully worked with before,” Kittridge said.“We try to provide quick feedback, straightforward terms and certainty that we're going to perform. Over time, that leads to more opportunities coming directly to us.”Roth Capital plans to continue operating the property as a multi-tenant small-bay industrial asset while gradually bringing rents in line with market rates as leases renew.Financing for the acquisition was provided by Skyla Federal Credit Union, with Deane True and Nicole Sabido assisting with the transaction.## Roth Capital Continues Seeking Industrial and Flex Properties Across North CarolinaRoth Capital continues to actively seek industrial buildings, flex properties and small-bay industrial investments throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.The firm considers both on-market and off-market opportunities and can acquire properties with existing tenants, vacancy, deferred maintenance or other value-add characteristics.Property owners, commercial real estate brokers and other professionals with industrial, warehouse, flex or small-bay properties may contact Roth Capital directly to discuss potential acquisitions.## About Roth CapitalRoth Capital is a privately held commercial real estate investment company based in North Carolina. The firm acquires and operates industrial, flex, retail, multifamily and other commercial properties throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.Roth Capital has completed more than 200 acquisitions and sales since 2019 and focuses on acquiring commercial properties where hands-on ownership, renovation, leasing and operational improvements can create long-term value.The firm's primary acquisition focus includes small-bay industrial, flex industrial, warehouse, retail and other commercial properties generally ranging from $500,000 to $5 million.**Media / Acquisition Inquiries**Roth CapitalCharlotte, North CarolinaRothCapital

Jim Kittridge

Roth Capital

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Roth Capital Expands North Carolina Industrial Portfolio with $3.05 Million Small-Bay Acquisition News Provided By Roth Capital October 06, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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