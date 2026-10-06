LN4 Fusion, Yep Ads Join Forces With Multi-Year Agreement

Global performance marketing agency to feature on cars, driver suits

- Dan Richards – Chief Executive Officer, LN4 FusionNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LN4 Fusion is excited to announce that global performance marketing agency Yep Ads will join its sponsor pool for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, across the team's full racing programme.Founded in 2009, Yep Ads offers end-to-end advertiser solutions across performance marketing, digital media, content, and customer acquisition strategy. A bold, innovative and dynamic company, Yep Ads is a perfect fit for the spirit and values of LN4 Fusion as the team approaches its competitive debut in 2027.LN4 Fusion's cars and driver suits will carry Yep Ads branding across all categories, giving the partnership strong visibility as the team embarks on a remarkable journey across multiple championships, building the ultimate pathway to professional success for young, talented drivers."Yep Ads are a strong partner for us. They understand what we are building and where we want to take it. We want to develop genuine, long-term relationships with our partners, and they share that approach. We're pleased to have them with us as the team moves towards its 2027 debut."Dan Richards – Chief Executive Officer, LN4 Fusion“LN4 Fusion's message, 'Built by Champions. Building the Next Ones,' immediately resonated with us. At Yep Ads, we believe in creating the right environment for people and brands to grow, and that mindset is very aligned with what LN4 Fusion is building.What stood out to me was the team's commitment to developing young drivers and giving them the expertise, support and opportunity to reach their full potential. That kind of long-term investment in talent is something we strongly believe in at Yep Ads. We're proud to be an Official Partner of LN4 Fusion and excited to support the team as they build the next generation of champions.” Jeroen Rozemeijer – Chief Executive Officer, Yep Ads

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LN4 Fusion, Yep Ads join forces with multi-year agreement News Provided By Yep Ads B.V. October 06, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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