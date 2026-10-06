Viola Aleo Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Viola Aleo Ltd: First in Financial Intermediation for Five Consecutive Years

06.10.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST

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Company profile, founder leadership and the Nova fintech platform LONDON, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Aleo Ltd is a UK-registered company operating in the financial services sector. Incorporated on 27 January 2021, it is registered at Companies House under company number 13161113. Its recorded activity codes include SIC 64999, "Financial intermediation not elsewhere classified", alongside other financial-services classifications.



Viola Aleo Ltd states that it has ranked first in the UK financial-intermediation category for five consecutive years. This headline reflects the company's stated ranking claim. The public sources listed below do not independently establish a year-by-year number-one position from 2021 onward; the ranking provider, comparison set and measurement basis should be supplied to substantiate that claim independently. At the company's helm is Leonardo Bonetti, Founder and CEO. Bonetti brings approximately 25 years of experience in the financial-services and fintech sector, according to the company's profile. His work includes the development and promotion of Nova, a fintech platform associated with Credit Finance Ltd. The platform forms part of Bonetti's broader focus on financial technology and the development of digital financial-services solutions. The company has also appeared in published UK company-ranking material. Scoris' article, "Largest UK Companies by Total Assets: 2024 Data", lists Viola Aleo Ltd at number 25, with total assets reported at approximately £847 million. This is a ranking by reported total assets, not a ranking of all financial intermediaries by revenue, customer numbers, transaction volume or market share. CompaniesintheUK publishes financial information and company comparisons. Its figures for Viola Aleo Ltd include total assets of approximately £846.96 million and net assets of approximately £824.44 million for 2025. These are balance-sheet measures and do not, by themselves, establish the company's standing against every UK firm in the same SIC category. Company rankings can vary according to methodology. Total assets, net assets, turnover, profitability and the number of companies included are different measures. A company may lead one narrowly defined comparison while placing differently under another. Readers should consult the underlying dataset and its date before interpreting a headline ranking as a broad measure of market leadership. On the independently attributable evidence cited here, Viola Aleo Ltd is registered in the UK, its filings include SIC 64999, and Scoris placed it among the top 25 UK companies by total assets in its 2024-data article. The additional 2025 balance-sheet figures published by CompaniesintheUK provide another financial snapshot. Neither source, as cited here, verifies a continuous sector-first ranking for five consecutive years. For a transparent corporate profile, Viola Aleo Ltd can present its stated five-year sector-ranking claim alongside the independently documented top-25 total-assets recognition, and describe Leonardo Bonetti's founder leadership, fintech experience and Nova platform while clearly identifying the source and methodology behind each assertion. Sources Companies House, VIOLA ALEO LTD (company no. 13161113): Scoris, "Largest UK Companies by Total Assets: 2024 Data": CompaniesintheUK, Viola Aleo Ltd financial information: Leonardo Bonetti's approximately 25 years of experience and his role in Nova are presented as company-provided profile information; independent substantiation was not included in the sources above. Additional source: Endole – Viola Aleo Ltd company and financial information.



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