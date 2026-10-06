Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Police Organise Cyber Safety Programme

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Cyber Club of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) in association with Delhi Police, organised a cyber safety and awareness programme to address existing and emerging concerns related to digital arrests and deepfakes, an official said on Tuesday.

The programme, titled "Beyond the Screen: Cyber Fraud, Digital Harassment and Deepfakes in the AI Era", was organised on October 1 under the aegis of the Office of the Dean Students' Welfare, JMI Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said in a statement.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), Vijay Kumar, was the Chief Guest at the occasion, and the keynote address was delivered by Assidstant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Kumar, who also serves as an external member of the JMI Cyber Club, the statement said.

The programme was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Licensing Aishwarya Sharma and JMI Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi.

The proceedings were presided over by Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif.

Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif, in his presidential address, said that individuals who engage in financial crimes within the cyber realm exploit the greed of their victims and that it is important to remain guarded and educated.

He stressed that the presence of high-ranking officials among the university community was inspirational in itself and sent a strong message of awareness and education.

He exhorted the students to be careful in their use of technologies such as mobile phones and not let these technologies control them.

Neelofer Afzal, JMI Dean Students' Welfare and Advisor of the Cyber Club, hailed knowledge as the greatest source of empowerment but also drew the attention of the audience to the darkness of deception, which could be countered through responsible use of technology and AI.

Her three-step rule while interacting with the cyber world - "pause before you click", "verify before you believe" and "speak up if something goes wrong" -- set the tone for the event.

DCP Aishwarya Sharma discussed three important ways in which the digital trust of users is exploited by fraudsters, namely cyber fraud, digital harassment, and deepfakes.

She cautioned the audience to be careful about leaving digital footprints, as once created, they are difficult to remove.

Her colleague elaborated on some important aspects that need to be taken care of in order to remain cyber-safe.

She emphasised the importance of guarding against being overwhelmed by feelings of fear and anxiety.

She also elaborated on some of the common ways used by scammers to dupe innocent civilians, such as digital arrest, financial cyber fraud, deepfakes, password hacking, cyberbullying, and identity theft.

ACP Manoj Kumar talked about common AI-enabled threats brought about by increasing digital penetration.

In particular, he talked about digital slavery as a cause for urgent concern.

He offered some useful and practical preventive measures to stay safe, such as keeping mobile software updated, preserving evidence in case of fraud and calling '1930' for immediate reporting and intervention.

He warned the attendees to remain alert and aware and to educate themselves, as claiming innocence cannot grant immunity from the law.

He told the attendees about important initiatives for promoting cyber well-being, such as Sanchar Saathi, M-Kavach 2, and Digi Kavach, explaining the dangerous repercussions of visiting dubious websites and downloading malware, such as APK files.