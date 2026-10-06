Technology Must Become A Tool For Inclusive And Sustainable Development: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said technology must serve as a tool for inclusive and sustainable development, stressing that its benefits should reach every section of society.

At an interaction with Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board members ahead of the India Mobile Congress, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of affordable and accessible digital services, particularly for developing nations.

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed that the democratisation of technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind in the digital age.

He said technology and digital services should be affordable and accessible to all, especially countries in the Global South, and emphasised the need to extend digital connectivity and services to the last mile to prevent a widening digital divide.

The Prime Minister highlighted the transformative potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), describing it as a powerful tool for accelerating socio-economic development.

"Discussions with several world leaders have demonstrated growing global interest in India's DPI model and said such platforms could serve as a springboard for developing countries seeking to expand access to digital services and strengthen their economies," PM Modi noted.

Addressing concerns around rising digital and cyber fraud, PM Modi said the issue requires technology-driven solutions and proactive awareness measures.

He suggested the use of sustained user awareness campaigns and alerts to help citizens identify and avoid potential fraud calls and online scams.

The Prime Minister also called for the development of global standards and common rules governing emerging technologies. Referring to the increasing prevalence of deepfakes and AI-generated content, he said there is a need to explore mechanisms that would allow users to immediately identify the origin and authenticity of digital content.

GSMA Board members, in their interaction with the Prime Minister, praised India's rapid progress in digital and mobile connectivity. They highlighted the country's swift expansion of 4G and 5G networks, the scale and success of its digital public infrastructure initiatives, and the growth of its telecom and mobile manufacturing ecosystem.