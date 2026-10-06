'The Traitors' Telugu Trailer Out Teja Sajja To Host The Show

Prime Video unveiled the trailer of the Telugu edition of 'The Traitors', giving audiences a thrilling first look at the ultimate game of trust, deception, and betrayal. The show will be hosted by actor Teja Sajja and is set to stream on October 15. The series will bring together 20 celebrities from different walks of life, including Chinmayee Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, Vidyu Raman, Vishnu Oi, Shravya Varma, Dr Meghanath Reddy, Mouneesha Chowdary, Sweekar Agasthi, Ashika Padukone, Varsha D'Souza, Pranav aka Abhinavakavi, SS Vardhan, Rahat Achanta, Gaurav Sunil, Sai Ronak, Puppala Dhanunjaya, and Phalguni Bangera.

Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Tuesday. While sharing the trailer, the streaming website wrote, "Buckle up, the stage is set for the ULTIMATE BETRAYAL." View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The Traitors Telugu follows close on the heels of the success of The Traitors Hindi Season 2, which became the number one non-English title worldwide on Prime Video in its launch week.

Teja Sajja on hosting the 'unpredictable' game

“Hosting The Traitors Telugu has been a completely new experience for me, and I was genuinely excited to take on something so different from anything I've done before. What makes it even more special is that I get to be part of the first Telugu edition of a format that has become a global sensation,” said Teja Sajja, as quoted in a press note shared by Prime Video.

“For Telugu entertainment, I think this is a big moment because we are not just bringing a popular international format to our audience, but also giving it a personality and flavour of our own. And honestly, as a host, this game is as unpredictable for me as it is for the contestants. You can walk into a room thinking you know exactly who you can trust and, a few minutes later, everything flips. That is what makes The Traitors Telugu so much fun - the lies, the mind games, the unexpected alliances, and those moments of constant second-guessing. I've had a great time with the show, and I'm really looking forward to seeing audiences get invested in the contestants and play along as the game unfolds,” added Teja Sajja.

The 10-episode gripping series will drop new episodes every Thursday after its premiere. (ANI)

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