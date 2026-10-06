Gujarat Becomes National Hub For Pilot Training With 10 Ftos Soon

Gujarat has emerged as a national hub for commercial pilot training with the development of a robust civil aviation infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Currently, five Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) are operational in the state, while five more are set to become operational, taking the total number of FTOs in Gujarat to 10.

According to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, significant aviation infrastructure projects have been launched across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opening new career opportunities for the youth. The Gujarat government has adopted a proactive approach towards skill development in the aviation sector by developing a strong ecosystem of FTOs across the state.

Gujarat has developed its aviation infrastructure through the Civil Aviation Department and the Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL). Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, FTOs are being developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Civil Aviation Department. Under this framework, approximately 1,500 square metres of land at state-owned airports and airstrips have been allocated to eligible operators through a transparent bidding process. The objective of this initiative is to create a skilled aviation workforce and attract private investment, the release stated.

Addressing India's Growing Aviation Needs

India's civil aviation sector is expanding rapidly, driven by rising passenger traffic, the expansion of regional connectivity under the 'UDAN' scheme, and large-scale aircraft procurement by domestic airlines. Indian airlines have collectively placed orders for approximately 1,700 new aircraft, a move expected to generate a demand for an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 commercial pilots in the coming years. Recognising this emerging opportunity, the Government of Gujarat has focused on developing world-class pilot training infrastructure through its Civil Aviation Department and GUJSAIL.

Gujarat's Expanding FTO Network

Four of the five operational FTOs operate from state-owned airstrips at Mehsana and Amreli, while one operates at Bhavnagar Airport on land allocated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The operational FTOs include Skynex Aero Pvt. Ltd. and Blue Ray Aviation Pvt. Ltd. in Mehsana; Vision Flying Training Institute and Gujarat Flying Club in Amreli; and Dunes Aviation Pvt. Ltd. in Bhavnagar.

The state's aviation sector ambitions are set to gain further momentum as five additional FTOs become operational soon. Once all these institutes are functional, Gujarat will have a network of 10 FTOs, establishing it as home to one of India's largest state-level pilot training ecosystems. FTOs in Gujarat have collectively trained over 5,200 aviation students and produced more than 3,200 Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders to date. Currently, they are training over 200 aspiring pilots. The Gujarat Flying Club, established at Vadodara Airport in 1958, remains one of India's longest-operating flying training institutes recognised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Competitive Edge in Aviation Training

Several factors provide Gujarat with a competitive edge in the aviation training sector. The state enjoys weather conditions conducive to flying throughout the year and possesses an extensive network of airports and airstrips. Furthermore, the state has its own aviation infrastructure. It also benefits from robust industrial and logistics support, excellent road connectivity, and investor-friendly policies.

Economic Impact and Sectoral Growth

The expanding FTO ecosystem will generate significant economic benefits alongside pilot training. Each FTO requires substantial investment in aircraft, simulators, maintenance hangars, fuel infrastructure, classrooms, hostels, and administrative facilities. Such investments will not only strengthen Gujarat's aviation economy but also create employment opportunities for commercial flying instructors, aircraft maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, operations officers, safety professionals, administrative staff, and ground support personnel.

The expanding network of FTOs will provide momentum to sectors such as aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), aviation fuel services, flight simulators, aerospace manufacturing, and drone operations. It will also provide momentum to allied sectors such as pilot training, aviation software, and consultancy services. Furthermore, increased utilisation of government-owned airports and airstrips is expected to enhance infrastructure efficiency and generate long-term revenue through lease premiums, land rentals, aircraft parking, hangar facilities and fuel sales, the release stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)