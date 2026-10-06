China Open: Djokovic Wins Record Seventh Title After De Minaur Retires

MENAFN - IANS) Beijing, Oct 6 (IANS) Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic claimed a record-extending seventh China Open title and his 102nd tour-level trophy after Alex de Minaur retired during the second set of their championship match in Beijing on Tuesday.

Djokovic took the opening set 7-6(3) before both players took medical timeouts. De Minaur subsequently left the court for treatment for a groin issue. The Australian returned and won the opening game of the second set but was unable to continue and retired, handing Djokovic another landmark title.

The victory saw Djokovic move within one title of former rival Roger Federer's 103 tour-level crowns. Only Jimmy Connors, with 109 titles, has won more in the Open Era.

The 39-year-old also maintained his remarkable unbeaten record in Beijing, improving to 34-0 at the China Open. It was Djokovic's first appearance at the tournament since 2015, when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final to secure his sixth title.

Djokovic had to negotiate a difficult route to the final, beginning with a victory over Buyunchaokete before overcoming top seed Alexander Zverev in a closely fought quarterfinal.

He then advanced to the final in dramatic circumstances after Daniil Medvedev defaulted in their semifinal. Djokovic was serving at 7-5, 5-3, 15/15 when Medvedev struck a ball into the crowd after it bounced off the back wall, with the ball hitting a spectator.

The semifinal had already produced a gruelling contest, with Djokovic recovering from a break down in the opening set and saving 16 of 18 break points he faced before moving within three points of victory.

The China Open title is particularly significant for Djokovic, as he became the first player in the Open Era to win a tour-level title in 21 consecutive seasons.

Despite not winning a Grand Slam since his 2023 US Open triumph, Djokovic's run in Beijing has strengthened his prospects of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin. The Serbian now owns 102 tour-level titles and will look to build on his strong Beijing campaign as the season enters its final phase.