Madinah Region Governor Honors TAIBA For Its Partnership In Madinah Winter Season

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Madinah Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Madinah Region Development Authority, honored TAIBA in recognition of its participation as a Gold Sponsor of Madinah Winter Season 2025-2026, during a ceremony held by the authority to honor the season's partners and celebrate the role of supporting entities in its success, as well as in enhancing the visitor experience and tourism and cultural activity across the region.

The recognition highlights the importance of the partnership between TAIBA and the Madinah Region Development Authority in supporting initiatives that enhance Madinah's appeal and provide visitors with integrated experiences. It also reflects the city's position as one of the Kingdom's leading religious and cultural destinations, while supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the tourism sector and diversify tourism experiences and offerings.

Madinah Winter Season 2025-2026 ran for more than six months, offering a diverse range of experiences and events inspired by Madinah's historical, cultural, and natural assets, featuring more than 130 experiences and events across six main themes, with the participation of more than 60 entities from the public and private sectors, as well as tourism experience and service providers, which contributed to supporting the region's economy.

TAIBA's participation in the season builds on its presence in Madinah, which represents one of the key destinations in the company's portfolio and an important pillar of its presence in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector, as the company continues to contribute to the development of the hospitality ecosystem and enhance the quality of the visitor experience, alongside its partnerships with stakeholders involved in destination development and tourism and cultural initiatives across the Kingdom.

TAIBA has an extensive presence in Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector, with a portfolio comprising more than 43 properties and over 9,000 keys across seven Saudi cities, in addition to 12 projects under development. The company also operates 12 hotel brands, reflecting the diversity of its presence and its ability to develop hospitality experiences tailored to the nature of each destination and the needs of its visitors.

This presence extends beyond operating and developing hospitality properties to participating in initiatives that enhance the appeal of Saudi destinations and support the growth of the tourism sector, based on the understanding that the development of hospitality is closely linked to the quality of the destination and the experiences, services, and opportunities it offers to visitors and local communities.

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