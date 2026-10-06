SEV Laser Becomes SEV SKIN, Built For The Next Era Of Aesthetic Care

Once on the periphery of beauty and self-care, aesthetic treatments like laser hair removal, cosmetic injections, and skin renewal are increasingly becoming part of consumers' routines. For Sev Skin, that shift is already playing out across its own business: while laser hair removal remains foundational, revenue from services beyond laser hair removal has grown 163% year over year through August on a same-store basis.

The move to SEV SKIN reflects how the brand has already evolved, while creating a foundation for where it's going next. Founded in Los Angeles in 2010 as a laser hair removal destination, Sev Skin has since expanded to 76 locations across 15 states while growing its offering across laser facials, SkinPen microneedling, cosmetic injections, and more. To make aesthetic care accessible to more consumers, Sev Skin launched its introductory offer program in January 2025. Since then, it has generated nearly 50,000 bookings, with completed appointments up 91% year over year in 2026.

“The most meaningful part of our growth over the last 16 years has been the trust our clients have placed in us,” said Carrie Julier, CEO of Sev Skin.“They came to us for laser hair removal and, over time, trusted us with more of their aesthetic care. We want to keep earning that trust by growing with them. Our transition to SEV SKIN gives us the opportunity to create more ways to care for our clients as their needs evolve.”

Beginning October 1, the SEV SKIN identity will roll out across the brand's digital channels and locations nationwide, including a new visual identity, website, and in-studio environment. Beyond the visual refresh, Sev Skin is evolving the client experience to look beyond a single treatment. A new consultation experience will help clients identify their goals and build a personalized approach to aesthetic care around them. That same philosophy will inform the brand's approach to training, technology and broader category innovation.

That broader approach is already taking shape through Sev Skin's recently launched Custom Treatment Bundles, which allow clients to pair two or three services into a personalized treatment plan at 10% off, making it more accessible to build a plan around their individual needs.

This evolution is about more than a different look, feel, and broader treatment menu. A multi-phase consumer research program, conducted as part of the rebrand, found that consumers often experience the med spa category as“generic,”“clinical,” or“transactional.” The research also surfaced a consistent theme around how aesthetic care helps people feel“ready for anything” – whether for an impromptu pool party, a last-minute trip, an important presentation, or simply showing up in everyday life feeling like their best selves. That insight became the foundation for Sev Skin's new “Ready for Anything” brand platform, rooted in the belief that beauty is as much about how you feel as how you look.

SEV Laser built its reputation by bringing a more elevated, accessible and human approach to laser hair removal, replacing an experience that could traditionally feel clinical and transactional with one centered around the individual. As SEV SKIN, the company is building on that foundation to rethink the role an aesthetics brand can play in its clients' lives.

For more information about Sev Skin, visit .

About SEV SKIN:

SEV SKIN is the leading destination for premium laser and aesthetic treatments, offering a boutique experience built on accessibility, transparency, and trust. In addition to its signature laser hair removal service, Sev Skin also specializes in laser facials and cosmetic injections, all performed by highly trained laser and medical professionals. Founded on the belief that beauty is more about how you feel than how you look, Sev Skin is humanizing aesthetic care and replacing transactional, clinical experiences with ones where people feel seen, respected, and energized. With 75+ locations across the country - including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and more - Sev Skin is making confidence more attainable than ever. For more information on Sev Skin, visit to explore the latest treatments and client transformations.

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