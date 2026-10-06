I-Payout Introduces A New Approach To Payments, Closing The Beneficiary Information Gap

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New payment delivery solution enables businesses to initiate payments with limited beneficiary information while giving recipients a secure, streamlined way to receive their funds.

International Payout Systems, Inc. (“i-payout”), a global payments technology provider, today announced a new payment delivery solution designed to modernize how businesses issue refunds, claims, reimbursements, and other payments when complete beneficiary payment information is not readily available.

Across industries including insurance, travel, e-commerce, e-sports, consumer products, and corporate services, businesses routinely encounter the same challenge: they know who needs to be paid and how much they are owed, but they may not have the banking, card, or other payment information necessary to deliver the funds.

i-payout's Solution Changes That Process

Rather than requiring businesses to collect and maintain sensitive payment credentials before initiating a reimbursement, businesses can submit available beneficiary information, such as an email address, payment amount, and transaction or claim reference. i-payout then facilitates a secure digital payment experience that allows the beneficiary to provide the information required to receive the funds and select from available payment delivery options.

Traditional payment delivery processes can involve manual outreach, incomplete banking instructions, returned payments, and lengthy exchanges between businesses and beneficiaries. These processes increase operational costs while delaying access to funds.

Once a reimbursement is authorized, the beneficiary receives a secure notification directing them to complete the payment process by following secure, intuitive, self-guided steps.

This approach enables businesses to separate the decision to authorize a payment from the operational challenge of managing the payment delivery.

The solution is designed to support organizations managing high volumes of payments to individuals and businesses, including insurance claim reimbursements, airline and travel reimbursements, customer refunds, corporate and vendor reimbursements, and many others.

By centralizing beneficiary onboarding, payment information collection, payment-method selection, and disbursement within a single workflow, i-payout helps businesses replace fragmented reimbursement processes with scalable payment infrastructure.

Companies like Riot Games recognize that the future of reimbursements requires a more automated, seamless, and beneficiary-centric approach. Modernizing the refund process can significantly reduce the time between payment obligation and payment delivery, while eliminating many of the manual processes and operational complexities traditionally associated with issuing refunds. By leveraging an interoperable payment infrastructure, businesses can initiate reimbursements using the beneficiary information already available and allow recipients to securely complete any additional requirements and select their preferred method of payment. This creates a frictionless end-to-end process while providing beneficiaries with greater choice, convenience, and faster access to their funds.

The result is a fundamental shift in how these payments are managed: transforming what has historically been a fragmented process into a streamlined digital payment experience that benefits both the business and the beneficiary.

“The reimbursement market has historically focused on the question of how to move the money. We believe the bigger challenge starts one step earlier: How do you pay someone when you know money is owed but don't have everything required to deliver it?” said Eddie Gonzalez, President & CEO of i-payout.“Our solution is designed to close that gap. The business tells us who needs to be paid and how much is owed. We provide the technology that enables the beneficiary to securely complete the payment journey and receive their funds.”

As consumers increasingly expect payments to be digital, fast, and convenient, reimbursement and refund experiences have often remained disconnected from the advances occurring elsewhere in payments. i-payout aims to change that.

By combining beneficiary engagement, secure information collection, payment orchestration, and global payment capabilities, i-payout is building infrastructure designed to turn reimbursement and refunds from a back-office process into a modern digital payment experience.

About i-payout

International Payout Systems, Inc. (“i-payout”) is a global payments technology company providing businesses with solutions for distributing funds to individuals and businesses across markets and payment methods.

Its technology supports enterprise payment programs requiring recipient onboarding, payment delivery, transaction management, payment tracking and configurable disbursement workflows.

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, which has gone on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world. In the years since, Riot has released VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riftbound and 2XKO. Riot's titles have led to the creation of some of the most-watched and widely recognized esports in the world, culminating in events like the League of Legends World Championship, VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) and the TFT Open, which are watched by millions of fans each year. Riot has also expanded its IP through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, its Emmy-winning animated series.

For more information regarding i-payout's services, please email ....

Contact

CEO

Eddie Gonzalez

International Payout Systems Inc.“i-payout”

...

954-513-3151

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at