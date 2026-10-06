Oatey Co. Launches 5-In-1 Roof Flashing For Faster, More Accurate Installation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oatey's new multi-size roof flashing fits five standard pipe diameters and features an innovative two-step tearaway system, delivering industry-leading durability and installation accuracy

CLEVELAND, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, has introduced the versatile new 5-in-1 Roof Flashing, expanding its robust roof flashing portfolio with a solution that simplifies product selection and makes installation faster, easier and more reliable.

Roof flashing was the first product Oatey brought to market more than a century ago, establishing the company as a pioneer in vent pipe flashing solutions for the plumbing industry. Today, the company continues to lead in roof flashing technology, delivering trusted sealing solutions for plumbing vent pipes and exterior wall penetrations in residential and commercial applications.

The 5-in-1 Roof Flashing incorporates Oatey's patented All-Flash® design to fit five standard pipe sizes ranging from 1 1⁄4 to 4 inches. Its multi-size design gives contractors greater jobsite flexibility while reducing the number of flashings they need to carry.

The two-step tearaway system lets installers follow pre-marked guides on the flashing collar to customize the opening to fit the pipe size. With fewer tearaway steps than other multi-size flashings, it provides cleaner, more controlled sizing while preventing over-tearing and product damage. The streamlined design also supports greater installation accuracy for a durable, secure fit.

Additional benefits of the 5-in-1 Roof Flashing include:



No-caulk design: The self-sealing design creates a watertight seal without the need for caulk on the base or collar, reducing installation time and labor on the job.

Long-lasting durability: Available in galvanized metal, aluminum, thermoplastic and copper, the flashings are engineered to withstand the elements, including extreme UV exposure, and deliver reliable, long-term performance. Distributor efficiency: One product covering five standard pipe sizes simplifies category complexity and inventory, while the controlled sizing system can help prevent product damage, support customer satisfaction and minimize returns.



To learn more about the 5-in-1 Roof Flashing, visit Oatey.com, and find a plumbing retailer or distributor near you.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O'Reilly

Greenhouse Digital + PR



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708.428.6385

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