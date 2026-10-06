UWMC Shareholder Alert: October 13, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In UWM Holdings Corporation Securities Class Action - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action traces a five-month chronology at UWM Holdings Corporation, from a March 9, 2026 revenue forecast to the August 6, 2026 admission that the Company was "over-hedged" against a collapsed Two Harbors deal, a sequence the lawsuit alleges left shareholders holding artificially inflated stock.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) to submit their information today. Those who purchased UWM securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares closed at a Class Period high of $4.04 on March 10, 2026. On August 6, 2026, the stock fell $0.64, or 34.78%, to close at $1.20 on unusually heavy trading volume. Investors have until October 13, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Material Events

December 2025: UWM and Two Harbors Investment Corp. sign an all-stock merger agreement valued at $1.3 billion to expand UWM's mortgage servicing rights portfolio. March 2026: Two Harbors terminates the agreement after a competing cash bid emerges. The lawsuit chronicles what allegedly happened next inside the Company while public messaging stayed confident.

March 9, 2026 - The Forecast That Opened the Class Period

UWM issued a press release ahead of the Two Harbors stockholder meeting stating that "[e]ven without the Two Harbors transaction," total revenue for fiscal year 2026 was expected to be between $3.5 billion and $4.5 billion. The complaint recounts that management did not disclose that the Company had already departed from its longstanding practice of not hedging mortgage servicing rights, allegedly taking on an outsized derivative position tied to the deal.

Timeline of Alleged Disclosure Failures



March 9, 2026: Fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion issued; the alleged hedge position goes unmentioned.

May 6, 2026: First quarter results described as "an exceptional quarter" and the Company's second-best first quarter ever.

May 11, 2026: The 1Q26 Form 10-Q describes the origination business as a "natural hedge to servicing" and frames other interest rate derivatives as periodic risk mitigation.

June 2026: A mandated negotiation waiver period tied to Two Harbors expires without a new agreement.

August 5, 2026: After market close, UWM reports a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss, a $451.9 million net loss, and a 43.6% year-over-year decline in total equity. August 6, 2026: On the earnings call, management describes the position as "over-hedged" protecting against the Two Harbors transaction; shares close down 34.78%.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint contends that the sequence here left shareholders evaluating a revenue forecast without knowing the scale of the hedging exposure allegedly behind it." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UWMC Lawsuit

Q: How much did UWMC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 34.78%, a decline of $0.64 per share, to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: When did UWM Holdings Corporation allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from March 9, 2026 to August 5, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the UWMC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the UWMC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 13, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do UWMC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UWMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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