Transaction In Own Shares And Total Voting Rights And Capital
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that it purchased 3,624,517 ordinary shares at 63.17 pence per share on 6 October 2026. The shares purchased represent 0.89% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.
Following the above transaction, and in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 6 October 2026 consisted of 437,899,850 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 32,370,947 ordinary shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 405,528,903. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to the interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
6 October 2026
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
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