Rooted Web Launches Redesigned Website And RW Iq Marketing Platform For Small Businesses

New website for Cape Girardeau agency Rooted Web launched today

Cape Girardeau agency expands its services with new technology designed to make ongoing marketing more affordable for small and midsize businesses

- Steve Gipson, director of sales and operations at Rooted WebCAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rooted Web, a full-service website design and digital marketing agency in Southeast Missouri, has launched a redesigned website at rootedweb, reflecting the Cape Girardeau company's growing mix of website development, digital marketing and software services for small and midsize businesses.Alongside the new website, Rooted Web is introducing RW iQ, an AI-assisted platform that allows its marketing team to provide businesses with ongoing content, social media and search marketing services at a smaller investment than those services have traditionally required.The two launches reflect an evolution that has been taking place behind the scenes at Rooted Web. While website design and development remain at the center of the company's work, its capabilities have grown to include ongoing digital marketing, custom software development, integrations and practical applications of AI."Our website needed to reflect the company we've become," said Steve Gipson, director of sales and operations at Rooted Web. "We're still building websites, and that's still a big part of what we do. But we're also building software, connecting systems and finding practical ways to use AI to solve problems for businesses. The new site gives us a much better way to tell that story."RW iQ is one example of that expanded focus. The platform was developed by the Rooted Web development team to help address a common problem among small businesses: They know consistent marketing matters, but hiring an internal marketing employee or retaining an agency for multiple ongoing services can be difficult to justify.Rooted Web uses RW iQ behind the scenes to help its marketing team research, plan and produce work for clients. Businesses get the service rather than another piece of software they have to learn and manage. Services available through RW iQ include ongoing blog content, social media content and SEO designed to improve visibility in traditional search engines as well as results and recommendations generated by large language models such as ChatGPT.“Small business owners already have enough software to manage,” Gipson said.“We didn't build RW iQ because they needed another dashboard. We built it so our team could do more of the marketing work for them at a price that makes sense for a smaller business.”The technology assists Rooted Web's team with research, planning and production, while the company's marketers remain responsible for strategy, review and client direction.The redesigned rootedweb also introduces an expanded view of the industries and organizations the company serves, including local government, healthcare, professional services, construction and home services, education, nonprofits, associations, sports organizations, retail and hospitality.The site provides more information about Rooted Web's website design, digital marketing and development capabilities while giving prospective clients a clearer path to the services that fit their needs.“We've always been part of the Southeast Missouri business community, and we want local businesses to know there is a team here that can handle much more than building them a website," Gipson said. "Whether someone needs a better website, help getting found online, consistent marketing or software built around a specific business problem, we want Rooted Web to be a resource they can call."The redesigned website is now live at rootedweb. Small business owners interested in RW iQ can learn more on the website or by calling 573-381-2400.About Rooted Web:Rooted Web is a Cape Girardeau-based full-service website development and marketing company serving small and midsize businesses, organizations and government agencies. Since 2012, the Rooted Web team has provided website design and development, SEO, digital marketing, branding, custom software, integrations and technology services to clients in Southeast Missouri and across the United States. Learn more at rootedweb.

Emily Blattel

Rooted Web

+ +1 573-380-8255

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Rooted Web Launches Redesigned Website and RW iQ Marketing Platform for Small Businesses News Provided By Recruiters Websites October 06, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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