Klatch Coffee Crowned 'Best Premium Coffee Brand 2026' By Newsweek

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Coffee roaster with locations across Southern California takes top honors for exceptional quality and distinctive excellence

- Heather Perry, Klatch Coffee CEORANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Klatch Coffee has been officially named Newsweek's“Best Premium Coffee Brand 2026.” This prestigious award recognizes the roaster's exceptional coffee quality and distinctive excellence. The initial list of standout brands was curated by expert panelists and contributors, and the final winner was subsequently voted on by Newsweek readers.Highlighting the importance of high-quality home brewing, Newsweek stated:“From traditional supermarket staples that have fueled generations to ethical, small-batch roasters offering complex single-origin flavor profiles, grocery store shelves are packed with endless choices. These outstanding brands make it simple to recreate an authentic, high-quality cafe experience at home, ensuring your first sip of the day is always robust and satisfying.”"Being named the top premium coffee brand by Newsweek's readers is a tremendous honor that validates our team's relentless dedication to craft started by my parents 33 years ago," says Klatch Coffee CEO Heather Perry. "Our goal has always been to deliver a world-class coffee experience, whether you are visiting one of our stores or brewing a cup in your own kitchen. Knowing that our customers and coffee lovers nationwide recognize and appreciate that effort is incredibly rewarding."Originally established in the Inland Empire of Southern California before expanding into Los Angeles and North Orange County, Klatch Coffee is currently in the midst of an 11-store expansion across South Orange County and San Diego.Under Mike Perry's direction as Roastmaster, the company has spent over three decades roasting and brewing coffee using a signature "peak of flavor" method. He sources coffee directly from producers who share a commitment to ethics, excellence, environmental stewardship, quality, and community."We're honored to receive this recognition," shared Klatch Coffee co-founder Mike Perry. "When Cindy and I first founded Klatch Coffee more than 30 years ago, I could not have imagined where we'd be in 2026."This national accolade highlights the family-owned-and-operated business's continued dedication to delivering exceptional experiences to coffee lovers worldwide.About Klatch Coffee: Klatch Coffee is a family-founded, woman-owned coffee company based in Southern California and distributed worldwide. For more than three decades, Klatch Coffee has roasted and brewed their own coffee using their signature“peak of flavor” method. Fresh-roasted coffee is delivered to customers around the world with this method, created and refined by Roastmaster and founder Mike Perry. Mike sources coffee directly from like-minded producers who share Klatch's commitment to ethics, excellence, environmental stewardship, quality, and community. Klatch Coffee's store locations across Southern California serve their local communities, offering award-winning coffee, espresso, breakfast, sandwiches, pastries, and desserts.

Jeff Soto

KWSM Digital

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Klatch Coffee Crowned 'Best Premium Coffee Brand 2026' by Newsweek News Provided By KWSM Digital: a digital marketing agency October 06, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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