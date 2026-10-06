Golden Pheasant Golf Club Named Burlington County's Favorite Golf Course For Third Consecutive Year

Golden Pheasant Golf Club Named Burlington's Best Golf Course For The Third Consecutive Year

Lumberton course takes top honors in the Burlington Community's Choice Awards in 2024, 2025 and 2026, as voted by residents

LUMBERTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Pheasant Golf Club was voted the favorite golf course in the 2026 Burlington Community's Choice Awards, marking the third straight year the club has earned the top spot in the category. The recognition follows wins in 2024 and 2025 and reflects the continued support of golfers across Burlington County and the greater Philadelphia region.

Unlike awards decided by a panel of judges, the Community's Choice Awards are determined entirely by the public. The program runs in two rounds. First, residents submit nominations for their favorite local businesses and organizations; the 2026 nomination period opened on April 8. The businesses with the most nominations in each category then advance to a public voting round, in which participants may vote once per day for their favorites. The business receiving the most votes in each category is named the winner.

The Burlington program spans more than 130 categories and recognizes more than 390 local businesses and organizations each year. It is part of the national Official Community's Choice Awards, operated by USA TODAY Co. in more than 180 regions across the country, with winners announced online and in a printed winner's section.

“Three years in a row tells us this isn't a one-season thing. It's a community that keeps showing up for us. This award belongs to our golfers, who took the time to nominate and vote, and to our grounds crew and staff, who put in the work every day to make sure every round here is worth coming back for. We don't take that support for granted, and we're going to keep earning it,” said Brian Feldschneider, Golden Pheasant Golf Manager.

Winning three years in a row requires more than a single strong season. Because finalists are chosen by nomination volume and winners by sustained daily voting, a repeat victory reflects a broad and loyal base of players who return to the course and actively champion it in their community.

Golden Pheasant first opened its front nine in 1962, followed by the back nine in 1963. The par-72, 18-hole layout winds through wooded terrain beside the Flying W Airport and is known for its strategically placed water hazards, elevation changes, and challenging mix of fairways, greens, and bunkers. The club offers public tee times, memberships, golf outings, lessons, and banquet facilities.

Golfers can book a tee time or learn about membership options at goldenpheasantgc or by calling (609) 267-4276.

Rudy Samsel

Golden Pheasant Golf Club

+1 908-295-7330

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