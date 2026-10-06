Anna Liu Named Founding Partner At LDY Law

Attorney Anna Liu

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Anna Liu joins LDY Law as a founding partner with experience in landlord-tenant litigation, partitions, buyer-seller disputes, and owner counseling.

- Anna Liu SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LDY Law, PC has announced Anna Liu as a founding partner in the firm's landlord-side real estate litigation practice serving San Francisco and selected Bay Area matters.Liu brings substantial experience in landlord-tenant and broader real estate disputes, with a practice that extends beyond straightforward possession matters into the kinds of issues that can shape the long-term value, control, and strategy behind a property. Her work includes commercial and residential landlord-tenant litigation, partition actions, buyer-seller disputes, and counseling for owners navigating complicated property-related decisions.At LDY Law, Liu strengthens the firm's position as more than a narrow eviction practice. That broader lane is an important part of the firm's message to both clients and referral partners. Many property owners first look for help because of a tenant issue, but the legal problem can quickly expand into a dispute involving co-owners, a pending sale, a redevelopment decision, or a broader conflict tied to the property's future.Liu's experience is especially relevant to owners, investors, and referral sources looking for counsel that can address both the immediate landlord issue and the surrounding real estate consequences. In the Bay Area, a matter that begins with a tenancy concern may also affect a family ownership plan, a building sale, a buyout strategy, or a disagreement between parties with competing interests in the same asset.She also adds leadership and credibility that align with LDY Law's broader market position. Her background includes involvement with the California Lawyers Association Real Property Law Section, leadership with the Bar Association of San Francisco Barristers Club, and recognition including the Outstanding Barrister Award in 2020. She has also been recognized as a Northern California Rising Stars honoree beginning in 2017.That combination of landlord-tenant fluency and broader real estate dispute experience is central to the way LDY Law wants to be understood in the market. The firm is built to serve landlords and property owners who need practical legal judgment in matters that are often more complicated than they first appear. For some clients, that means handling a possession matter efficiently. For others, it means understanding how litigation, negotiation, ownership rights, and transaction issues fit together around the same property.Liu's role at LDY Law reflects that larger view. Her presence helps expand the firm's ability to support clients whose legal issues do not fit neatly into a single category, but still require counsel grounded in the realities of San Francisco and Bay Area real estate.LDY Law, PC can be reached at 415-877-8818 or....

Tiffany W. Yee

LDY Law, PC

+1 415-877-8818

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Anna Liu Named Founding Partner at LDY Law News Provided By Forward Push Law Firm Marketing October 06, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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