LDY Law Announces SF Landlord-Side Real Estate Litigation Practice

Attorney Anna Liu

Attorney Olivia Dopler

Attorney Tiffany W Yee

LDY Law launches a landlord-side practice focused on San Francisco evictions, buyouts, Rent Board matters, and related real estate disputes.

- Tiffany W. YeeSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LDY Law, PC has announced the launch of a landlord-side real estate litigation practice serving property owners, landlords, and selected Bay Area clients who need experienced counsel in matters shaped by San Francisco's highly local landlord-tenant rules.The firm is led by founding partners Anna Liu, Olivia Dopler, and Tiffany W. Yee. Together, they bring more than a decade of individual experience each in landlord-tenant and real estate litigation, including years of working together on matters involving evictions, owner move-in issues, Ellis Act matters, tenant buyout agreements, Rent Board proceedings, landlord counseling, and broader real estate disputes.LDY Law is intentionally landlord-side only. That focus is central to the firm's positioning and to the kind of work it wants to attract. The practice is built for property owners who need more than general answers when a matter touches San Francisco procedure, local ordinance issues, timing risks, or related litigation exposure.In addition to day-to-day landlord matters, the firm also handles disputes that reach beyond a standard unlawful detainer. That includes buyout strategy, Rent Board issues, partition actions, buyer-seller disputes, and related real estate litigation that can affect control, value, timing, or the long-term plan for a property.The attorneys behind LDY Law are aiming to offer a different kind of experience than many owners encounter when they first start looking for legal help. Rather than treating a San Francisco landlord matter like a routine checklist, the firm emphasizes legal strategy, practical judgment, and clear communication about what the issue actually requires.That positioning also matters for the professionals who refer clients into the practice. LDY Law is designed to be a strong fit for realtors, property managers, and attorney referral sources who want to connect a landlord or property-owner client with counsel that understands both the legal complexity and the reputational stakes behind the referral.The firm's practice is centered in San Francisco, with selected work in other Bay Area jurisdictions when the matter is a strong fit for the firm's experience. Its stated goal is not to cast the widest possible net, but to be known for depth, clarity, and reliable landlord-side representation where local complexity matters most.For landlords and property owners, that can mean guidance before a notice is served, counsel on owner move-in and Ellis Act issues, advice on tenant buyout agreements and Rent Board procedure, or litigation support when a dispute becomes more complicated than expected. For referral partners, it means a landlord-side firm positioned to handle both common and higher-stakes matters with a steady hand.LDY Law, PC can be reached at 415-877-8818 or....

Tiffany W. Yee

LDY Law, PC

+1 415-877-8818

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LDY Law Announces SF Landlord-Side Real Estate Litigation Practice News Provided By Forward Push Law Firm Marketing October 06, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.