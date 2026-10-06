Caltap Publishes Updated Home Equity Financing Resource For Eligible Homeowners

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CalTAP offers qualified community-serving professionals a second-mortgage strategy, plus eligible CalTAP and TAPUSA reward benefits.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CalTAP – Powered by Secure Choice Lending announced the publication of updated home equity financing information for eligible homeowners evaluating a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC) as an alternative to refinancing an existing first mortgage.The updated information follows continued mortgage-rate volatility. CalTAP's October 2 Rate & Market Update reported that average 30-year fixed mortgage rates reached their highest level since November 1, 2023 during the prior week. The market environment has increased attention on second-lien financing among homeowners whose existing first-mortgage rates may be lower than currently available first-mortgage financing.The CalTAP resource describes two primary home-equity structures: fixed-rate home equity loans and HELOCs. A home equity loan generally provides a fixed amount borrowed at closing and may include a fixed interest rate and scheduled principal-and-interest payment. A HELOC is a revolving line of credit secured by the home and may be used when expenses occur over time.“Many homeowners are evaluating whether access to equity requires replacement of an existing first mortgage,” said Joe Moore, Division Manager at CalTAP – Powered by Secure Choice Lending.“The updated resource is intended to explain how a second-lien home equity loan or HELOC may be evaluated separately from the existing first mortgage, subject to underwriting and program requirements.”Home-equity proceeds may be considered for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements, personal or installment loan payoff, and other planned expenses. Loan suitability depends on the borrower's available equity, current mortgage obligations, property valuation, credit profile, income, debt-to-income ratio, and intended use of funds.The updated resource also describes eligibility pathways associated with CalTAP and TAPUSA. In California, CalTAP serves eligible teachers, law-enforcement officers, firefighters, military personnel, veterans, public employees, and certain retirement-system participants, subject to program requirements. Outside California, TAPUSA identifies eligible public-service professionals in participating states.Secure Choice Lending is licensed to originate mortgage loans in 45 states. TAPUSA home equity loans are available in 45 states outside California, subject to product availability, applicable licensing, and underwriting requirements.CalTAP program materials also identify certain benefits that may be available to qualified applicants on eligible transactions. These benefits vary by loan type and program. Benefits associated with purchase or refinance transactions, including lender-fee and rate-lock features, do not necessarily apply to home equity loans or HELOCs. Home-equity applicants may be eligible for applicable offers only when all stated program, underwriting, and closing requirements are met.The updated home-equity resource and state licensing information are available through the following pages:.CalTAP Home Equity Loan Center: LoanPrograms/Home-Equity-Loans.Secure Choice Lending State Licensing Information: Home/StateLicensingAbout CalTAP – Powered by Secure Choice LendingCalTAP – Powered by Secure Choice Lending provides mortgage and home equity financing information for eligible public-service professionals and other qualified borrowers. CalTAP and TAPUSA programs provide access to mortgage-related resources in California and participating states, subject to state licensing, loan-product availability, credit approval, property valuation, and underwriting requirements.Joe Moore provides mortgage-rate and housing-market commentary through the CalTAP Rate & Market Update Newsletter, and consumer education through his LinkedIn article,“Keep Your Low-Rate First Mortgage-and Use Your Equity Strategically.”

Joseph Moore

CalTAP -Powered by Secure Choice Lending

+1 714-655-0116

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CalTAP Publishes Updated Home Equity Financing Resource for Eligible Homeowners News Provided By Secure Choice Lending October 06, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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