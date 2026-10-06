Finance Factors Chooses Anzenna For AI DLP And Insider Risk Management To Prevent Data Loss

Finance Factors Chooses Anzenna for AI DLP and Insider Risk

The Hawaii lender tracks sensitive data moves across its security stack from one view and resolves most day-to-day insider risk investigations 90 percent faster

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finance Factors, the largest locally owned depository financial services loan company in Hawaii, has chosen Anzenna's AI DLP and Insider Risk management platform to keep sensitive customer data from leaving the company, whether it moves through an employee's file uploads or into an AI tool. With Anzenna tracking data movement and insider risk across the tools it already runs, the security team can see who moved what data and where it went from one view.Chris Robinson, VP of Cybersecurity at Finance Factors, estimates that most of the team's day-to-day investigations now run up to 90 percent faster, with cases that took 30 minutes to two hours closing in less than 10 minutes.As an FDIC-insured lender founded in 1952, Finance Factors holds the financial and personal records of customers across 13 branches, and a lean in-house security team is responsible for making sure that data stays inside the company. The team runs a layered stack that includes Microsoft 365, SentinelOne, Darktrace and zero trust network access, and each tool showed only part of the picture. Confirming whether a user's file activity put data at risk meant working through four or five consoles in turn, checking the activity in Microsoft 365, what the device was running, where the user signed in from and whether the sign-in came from that person. Each investigation took 30 minutes to two hours."We have a lot of great tools, but we have to go to each one to see certain things, and none of them actually show a full picture," said Robinson. "If we see an alert, we can go straight to Anzenna and get the whole picture in one spot, instead of bouncing around all these different consoles."Anzenna brings user, device and file activity from those tools into one console and adds data loss prevention (DLP) coverage in the browser, where its extension records file uploads as they happen, including uploads to AI tools. In one investigation, Anzenna flagged a critical event when a bulk set of passport records was sent to an AI assistant. The team could see what the records were and who was sending them where in the same view, and confirmed within minutes that an IT manager was using an approved tool as part of his job. When a finding does call for action, the team handles common fixes, such as removing software a user should not have installed, from the Anzenna console without tracking down the device or waiting on IT for admin access."For most of the stuff we see on a day-to-day basis, I'd say we're 85 to 90 percent faster than before," Robinson said. "We can do a lot of it right there from Anzenna's console.""Preventing data loss has always been part of a lender's job, and AI tools have opened new ways for customer data to leave. Finance Factors can now see where sensitive data is going across its entire stack and act on it within minutes, which is what AI DLP and insider risk management should give a lean security team", said Ganesh Krishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of Anzenna.The full Finance Factors case study is available atAbout Finance FactorsFounded in 1952 by a group of island families, Finance Factors is the largest locally owned depository financial services loan company in Hawaii. It serves customers through 13 branches statewide, and all deposits are insured by the FDIC. For more information, visit .About AnzennaAnzenna is an AI DLP and Insider Risk solution without the alert fatigue. It monitors and governs what every AI agent, non-human identity, and employee is actually doing across the full enterprise surface: Endpoint, Browser, MCP, IDE and coding agents, OAuth-authorized AI apps, and file and data movement. Its Identity-Data-Action graph links AI activity back to the human behind it, fusing behavioral signals with HR context, data sensitivity, and departure status to catch threats that access control alone cannot see. Anzenna remediates in real time through existing endpoint and identity infrastructure like CrowdStrike, Microsoft Defender, Okta, and others, and generates autonomous, evidence-backed investigation reports instead of alerts in under two minutes. For more information visitMedia ContactAnzenna, Inc....

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Finance Factors Chooses Anzenna for AI DLP and Insider Risk Management to Prevent Data Loss News Provided By Anzenna Inc. October 06, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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