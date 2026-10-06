Nightride Thermal To Showcase Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Imaging Solutions At IACP 2026

Company to demonstrate advanced thermal imaging systems for law enforcement and public safety at Booth #108 in Orlando

- Mary Ellen Kramer, CEOBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NightRide Thermal, a U.S.-based manufacturer of vehicle-mounted thermal imaging systems, will exhibit at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition 2026, taking place October 24-27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can visit NightRide Thermal at Booth #108 to see the company's latest thermal imaging solutions designed to give law enforcement and public safety professionals greater visibility in darkness and challenging conditions.NightRide Thermal's vehicle-mounted systems are built for real-world applications including patrol, search and rescue, perimeter security, suspect detection, and nighttime situational awareness. The company offers a range of solutions designed for different vehicle configurations and operational requirements, from spotlight-mounted solutions to pan-and-tilt and lightbar-mounted cameras.At IACP 2026, attendees will have the opportunity to get hands-on with NightRide Thermal technology and speak with the team about how vehicle-mounted thermal imaging can complement existing lighting, cameras, and other technologies used by public safety agencies.“Seeing thermal imaging in action is very different from seeing it on a screen,” said Mary Ellen Kramer, President & CEO at NightRide Thermal.“IACP gives law enforcement professionals an opportunity to see how these systems perform in real-world scenarios and to have conversations with our team about their fleet and operational needs.”NightRide Thermal manufactures its systems in the United States and offers products backed by a 36-month warranty. Its vehicle-mounted thermal lineup includes compact and full-featured solutions designed to provide long-range visibility while remaining practical for patrol and public safety vehicles. The company invites law enforcement agencies, fleet managers, public safety professionals, distributors, and other IACP attendees to stop by Booth #108 during the conference.Event DetailsDate: October 24–27, 2026Venue: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FloridaBooth #108About NightRide ThermalNightRide Thermal designs and manufactures high-performance, vehicle-mounted thermal solutions for law enforcement, fire, search and rescue, government, and outdoor professionals. A woman-owned American manufacturer, NightRide builds thermal solutions that support safe and effective operations in low-visibility conditions and in complete darkness and through smoke, fog, and dust. To learn more, visit getnightride.

Mary Ellen Kramer

NightRide Thermal Inc.

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NightRide Thermal to Showcase Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Imaging Solutions at IACP 2026 News Provided By NightRide Thermal Inc. October 06, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Natural Disasters, Technology



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