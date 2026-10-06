Bengaluru-Mumbai Travel Time To Drop By 7-8 Hours With Vande Bharat Sleeper: How It Differs From Udyan Express

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru-Mumbai travellers will get major relief as Indian Railways plans a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between the two cities, expected to start later this month and connect KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai CSMT. The semi-high-speed train is expected to cut travel time by 7-8 hours, according to a Times of India report. Currently, the Udyan Express is the only direct daily train between KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai CSMT, taking nearly 24 hours.

The overnight Vande Bharat train is expected to cover the distance in less than 16 hours.

The high-speed train connecting Karnataka's capital city and India's financial capital will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train after the launch of the first service between Guwahati and Howrah.

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The proposed Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat train is expected to meet the longstanding demand of commuters who have been seeking faster rail connectivity for more than 30 years.

According to a Times of India report, the Vande Bharat sleeper train has been built with modern features aimed at making long-distance overnight journeys faster, safer and more comfortable. Each train will have 16 passenger coaches - 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one AC First Class coach. The train has been designed to run at speeds of up to 160 kmph, while it has been tested at speeds of up to 180 kmph. This puts it in the semi-high-speed category. However, several sections of the Indian Railways network currently do not have infrastructure that allows trains to run at these speeds. The sleeper coaches take design inspiration from European trains and have cushioned berths for greater comfort. The upper berths have also been redesigned to make it easier for passengers to climb up. Passengers will get individual reading lights, charging points and refreshment tables in every coach. The coaches will also have dedicated night lights, public announcement systems with visual displays, CCTV cameras and modular pantry units.

Route and stops: New train to make fewer stopsHere's everything you need to know about Vande Bharat sleeper

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The train will feature modern bio-vacuum toilets, similar to those found on aircraft. A separate toilet for passengers with disabilities will also have a baby-care station. AC First Class passengers will additionally have access to shower facilities with hot water. Safety features include the indigenous KAVACH anti-collision system. The train will also use regenerative braking technology, which helps improve energy efficiency. Automatic doors will connect the coaches, while sealed gangways will help maintain the temperature and air quality inside the train. The doors will also open automatically at designated stations. Another feature is the Centralised Coach Monitoring System, which will help monitor the train's coaches. An emergency communication system will allow passengers to speak directly to the driver when necessary. The train's interiors use GFRP panels, while its other features have been designed to improve passenger convenience during overnight journeys.