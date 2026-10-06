Liberia Participates In The 2Nd Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Startup Awards

The Republic of Liberia was represented at the 2nd ECOWAS Startup Awards, held from 21–30 September 2026 at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

Representing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Hon. Benedict A. Dolo, Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration, attended the event on behalf of the Ministry. The regional initiative brought together governments, entrepreneurs, investors, development partners, business support organizations, and innovative startups from across the ECOWAS region.

The 2026 ECOWAS Startup Awards focused on promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, youth empowerment, and private-sector development, with emphasis on six strategic sectors: EdTech, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, CleanTech, and Tourism and Travel Technology.

The event also featured startup pitching, exhibitions, networking, business-to-business engagements, mentorship, and investor interactions, culminating in the recognition of the top three startups on 30 September 2026.

Hon. Dolo's participation on behalf of Liberia underscores the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's commitment to strengthening Liberia's startup and MSME ecosystem, supporting innovation, and connecting Liberian entrepreneurs with regional opportunities for growth, investment, and competitiveness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Commerce&Industry, The Government of the Republic of Liberia.