Uganda: Tayebwa Calls For Expansion Of Community Health Workers' Programme

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has urged the Ministry of Health to rollout community health extension workers across the country, so as to effectively bridge the gap between Ugandans at the grassroots and formal healthcare facilities.

Presiding over the plenary sitting on Tuesday, 06 October 2026, Tayebwa said community health extension workers offer basic health checks to local communities and provide sensitisation on access to health services.

“This is a good programme that should go all over the country. Our role as Parliament, will be to support the Ministry of Health during the budgeting process, so that primary healthcare is given critical attention,” he said.

He alluded to a pass out ceremony of health workers at which he officiated in Mitooma district, who were equipped with tools such as blood pressure machines and glucometers, to measure blood pressure, sugar levels, and identify people who may need further medical attention.

He also urged government to ensure their proper remuneration.

“These same people complain that they have not received their allowances. The Director-General of Health Services said Ministry of Health Ministry had already written to Ministry of Finance for supplementary funding. I want to call upon you, to support this programme wherever it is,” Tayebwa said.

The Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi reiterated the urgency of providing timely remuneration to community health extension workers, and called for an increase in the amount of money paid to them.

He said that the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Charles Ayume, had conceded that the workers had not been paid for some time, but and promised to follow up to ensure that their facilitation is paid.

“We do not know if there is a latest update from the ministry, because these people play a pivotal health service provision role at that level,” Ssenyonyi said.

The Minister for Health, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi attributed the delayed remuneration of the community health extension workers to a funding transition from health partners to government.

“They are paid Shs150,000 per month, and we are engaging with Ministry of Finance so that we get the resources and pay them and clear the arrears,” said Baryomunsi.

He noted that the programme which has covered 70 districts so far, is relatively new with two persons trained by the Ministry of Health in every parish, adding that he would present an information paper to the House on the role of the extension health workers and the scope of coverage in the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.