Form 7 Misuse Warrants Legal Action, BJP Workers Can't Expect Felicitation: Karnataka Home Min Priyank Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday defended the filing of FIRs against those allegedly submitting Form 7 applications seeking deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls, saying legal action would be initiated if false information was provided in the forms.

"If they are giving information in Form 7 that I am dead, should I not take up the case? Who is filing these objections? Why are only BJP workers submitting Form-7 applications for deletion of names?" Kharge told reporters here.

He said several people in Vijayapura had come forward claiming that they were alive despite their names allegedly being sought for deletion on the ground that they were dead.

"If the public comes forward and gives a complaint, should we not take those complaints?” he said.

Kharge criticised the BJP for questioning the registration of cases against those allegedly misusing Form 7.

“According to the BJP, if there is a violation of law, we are required to felicitate them. They should be given awards,” he said sarcastically.

Reacting to opposition leaders' warning that they would enter police stations over the FIRs, Kharge said such tactics would not work in Karnataka.

"It won't work here. The language of beating and lynching will only happen in Uttar Pradesh. This is Karnataka. Only things will work as per the Constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

Kharge also launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of misusing his position and alleging that such conduct amounted to“treason”.

“This is nothing but treason. If you are going to misuse your position to manipulate mandates, it is nothing but treason. Gyanesh Kumar will have to pay the price, today or tomorrow,” he said.

He challenged BJP leaders to explain why Form 7 applications were allegedly being submitted in the names of party leaders, block presidents and on party letterheads.

“Let them go to the Governor's House and the Chief Electoral Officer's office and explain why they are giving Form 7s in the name of their block Presidents and BJP leaders, on their letterheads. In Chikkamagaluru, it has happened; in Ballari, it has happened involving a corporator; and in Belagavi, it is happening,” Kharge alleged.

Kharge also questioned the opposition's argument that anyone was legally entitled to submit Form 7 applications.

He said that while submitting a Form-7 was a legal right, citizens whose names were being targeted for deletion also had the constitutional right to defend their votes.

"If giving Form-7s is your constitutional right, isn't it my constitutional right to defend my vote? Isn't it my constitutional right to complain that I am alive but these people are saying I am dead? Isn't it my constitutional right to say that they are claiming I don't have permanent residency here, but I am here?" he asked.

Kharge urged BJP leader R. Ashoka and JD-S leader H.D. Kumaraswamy to perform their constitutional duties towards citizens.

Responding to allegations that the Congress government was exerting pressure on the Election Commission through protests, Kharge said the BJP-led government at the Centre was responsible for exerting pressure on the poll panel.

"The ones who are forcing their power on the Election Commission are (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Ji and (Home Minister Amit) Shah Ji, not us. We are saving the Constitution, using every little ounce of energy we have to safeguard the Constitution, while the BJP is using every toolkit they have to destroy the Constitution,” he alleged.

Kharge also criticised the Election Commission, saying protests against it would not have occurred if it was perceived as a neutral institution.

“This is unprecedented. If the Election Commission was neutral, this would not have happened. Why are protests happening at Jantar Mantar? Why is Delhi Police picking up everyone at Jantar Mantar?” he asked.

Recalling former Chief Election Commissioner T.N. Seshan, Kharge said the Election Commission had earlier commanded respect because it strictly followed the Constitution.

He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar had compromised the credibility of the Election Commission and questioned the silence of the other Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.