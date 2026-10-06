High-Level Meeting On Textiles Industry Stresses On Integrated Value Chain To Spur Growth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Development Council for Textile Industry (DCTI), at its first meeting held here, on Tuesday, underlined the need for a coordinated, whole-of-value-chain approach towards production, innovation, and global market access for India's textile sector.

Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao, as the Chairperson of the meeting, highlighted that the textiles and apparel sector continues to be among the largest employment generators and export earners for the country.

The deliberations at the meeting focused on capacity addition, modernisation, scale, and cost competitiveness across the fibre, yarn, fabric, processing, and apparel segments, with emphasis on addressing gaps across the value chain in the textiles industry.

Strengthening industry–research linkages, fostering innovation in new-age fibres and technical textiles, and facilitating faster commercialisation of R&D through Research associations and institutions was also taken up for discussion.

Besides, the meeting emphasised diversification of products and markets, leveraging trade agreements, and addressing quality, compliance and logistics-related constraints faced by exporters.

Ensuring stable and competitive availability of cotton, man-made fibres, yarn, dyes and chemicals, supported by effective market intelligence and promoting ease of doing business, strengthening support for MSMEs, workforce skilling, and adoption of sustainable and circular practices were other areas that were taken up for discussion.

Members shared sector-specific suggestions on these themes and welcomed the institutionalised industry-government interface provided by the Council.

The Council agreed to constitute working groups on priority themes and to meet at regular intervals to review progress. Its recommendations will inform the Ministry's policy and programme interventions and are aimed at higher domestic production, improved productivity and a more integrated, scale-oriented value chain.

It agreed on promoting faster translation of research into industry practice, including in the areas of technical textiles and new-age fibres; sustained growth in textile and apparel exports through wider market and product diversification; and greater investment, employment generation and a stronger and more sustainable domestic ecosystem.

The Council, constituted as the apex consultative platform of Government, industry and stakeholders, convened to deliberate upon its mandate of advising the government on the orderly growth and development of the textile industry.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry, representatives of industry associations, export promotion councils, research associations, state governments, and sector experts.

The Chair thanked the members for their valuable inputs and reiterated the government's commitment towards a collaborative and industry-facing approach for the sustained growth of the sector.