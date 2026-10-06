Arunachal Guv, CM Khandu Discuss Strategic Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday discussed key developmental priorities of the state, with a particular focus on strategic infrastructure projects, inclusive growth and initiatives to safeguard the long-term interests of its people.

The Chief Minister called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan and briefed him on various developmental issues and ongoing flagship initiatives, including the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a project of national importance with significant implications for water security, energy generation, flood moderation, and regional development.

He also apprised Governor Parnaik on the extensive public outreach undertaken by the state government to create awareness and gather public feedback on the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the project.

According to Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Rs 1.5 lakh crore SUMP is a mega hydropower initiative with a proposed generation capacity of 11,200 MW and it is a project of national strategic importance, not only for the Northeastern state but for the entire country.

"The SUMP is expected to significantly transform the development landscape of Siang district, whose name derives from the mighty Brahmaputra river, locally known in Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang river," he said.

Appreciating the state government's approach, the Governor commended the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers for directly engaging with local communities and stakeholders across the Siang region.

He said that such outreach initiatives are vital for building public confidence, addressing concerns transparently, and ensuring that people remain informed participants in the development process while advancing the developmental needs of the state and the nation.

The Governor added that meaningful dialogue with citizens strengthens democratic decision-making and helps create a shared understanding of both the opportunities and challenges associated with major infrastructure projects.

He expressed confidence that sustained consultation and public participation would contribute to informed and constructive outcomes.

The Governor also commended the state government for securing two Best Performing State Awards for its achievements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-U 2.0 during the World Habitat Day 2026 celebrations organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

He said that the awards reflect the state's commitment to improving the quality of life of urban residents and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every eligible citizen.