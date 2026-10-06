Congress, AAP, Left To March To Delhi CEO's Office Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Left parties are scheduled to stage a protest march to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office tomorrow at 1 p.m., according to party sources.

AAP and the Left-wing parties will join the Congress in the ongoing street protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the joint march planned to proceed toward the CEO's office at Kashmere Gate, NDTV reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the INDIA bloc MPs launched a protest march towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of the CEC.

However, the opposition leaders were stopped by security personnel midway.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi climbed police barricades and waved the tricolour as the security personnel stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

LoP Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were briefly detained by the police, TV channels reported.

Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said around 300 MPs from both Houses of Parliament were stopped from meeting the Election Commission.

He alleged that the MPs wanted to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar and his two colleagues but were prevented from proceeding towards the Election Commission's office.

The INDIA bloc leaders, including the Gandhis, then staged a sit-in at the Akashvani Bhavan, from where they were removed by police and detained on Tuesday night.

The AAP and the DMK had stayed away from the INDIA bloc's protest on Tuesday.

Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party and several left-wing student organisations, including SFI and AISA, staged a protest against the CEC at Jantar Mantar, with several being detained by the police.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit out at the Opposition's protest, with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju referring to it as "drama".

He urged the Congress and other opposition parties to "stop their drama" and selflessly serve the people if they wished to receive a mandate.